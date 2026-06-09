MACOM And Elve To Demonstrate A V-Band Linearized TWTA For Satellite Communications And Defense Applications At IMS 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOWELL, Mass., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, and Elve, Inc., an innovative traveling wave tube amplifier (TWTA) designer and manufacturer, will jointly demonstrate how their technologies can be combined to enhance performance and efficiency in microwave transmitter systems in MACOM's Booth #17035 at the International Microwave Symposium (IMS 2026) on June 9 to 11, 2026, in Boston, MA.

The joint demonstration will combine MACOM's analog predistortion (APD) linearization technology with Elve's TWTA platform, highlighting a complementary approach to improving linear power performance and efficiency in high-frequency systems operating at V-Band. The demonstration is designed to showcase how these technologies can work together to address evolving system requirements across a range of applications, including ground and space-based platforms.

“By pairing MACOM's linearization capabilities with Elve's high-power amplification, we're demonstrating a practical approach to improving system efficiency and linear performance in mmWave applications,” said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer, MACOM.

“Elve is excited to collaborate with MACOM on this IMS demonstration. Bringing together our respective technologies allows us to enhance TWTA performance,” said Dr. Diana Gamzina, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Elve.

The collaboration is centered on exploring how advanced linearization and high power amplification techniques can be effectively integrated, offering a closer look at system-level benefits such as improved usable output power and more efficient operation.

About Elve

Elve is a Davis, California-based deep tech innovator specializing in the manufacturing of millimeter-wave (mmWave) power amplifiers at scale. Founded in 2020, the company's team of over 50 experts focuses on unlocking access to mmWave power in critical systems that connect, energize, defend, and inform global infrastructure.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for telecommunications, industrial and defense and data center applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard. To learn more, visit .

Company Contact:

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc.

Stephen Ferranti

Sr. Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

P: 978-656-2977

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