Cooklist's AI Shopping Assistant Powers Leading Grocers' Online Stores, Drives Basket Growth And Product Discovery

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Grocery AI company Cooklist announced today the official launch of its grocery-first agentic commerce solution, with live deployments across seven regional and national grocery banners, serving over 700 stores and 10 million digital shoppers. The platform integrates into digital shopping environments in as little as six weeks, enabling grocers to deploy agentic AI quickly, and without disrupting their existing technology infrastructure and customer experience. Early results show double-digit basket size growth among shoppers using the solution, with rollout planned across 10 additional grocery banners and seven million more shoppers in the coming weeks.

A 2025 survey of 2,000 US adults found that one in four shoppers feel overwhelmed by options, a third suffer from "aisle anxiety," and the average shopper spends four minutes scrolling through search results to pick a single item. But shoppers don't want hundreds of search results. They just want dinner.

Cooklist's agentic AI shopping assistant solves this problem. Shoppers simply type in natural language describing what they are looking for. The shopping assistant checks inventory and assembles product bundles hyper-personalized to the individual shopper's transaction history, budget, dietary preferences, and nutritional goals, almost instantly. Alternatively, shoppers can import recipes from social media videos or blog posts and receive a checkout-ready shopping cart in seconds. This transforms the digital grocery shopping experience from“search and select” to“review and accept.”

"We're entering a new chapter of agentic shopping, where customers use natural language and visual imagery to interact with AI that understands their specific needs,” said Daniel Vitiello, CEO and Co-founder of Cooklist.“The Cooklist AI Shopping Assistant takes customers from intent to checkout effortlessly, so that they can find what they need and get back to their day.”

Cooklist's solution meets the rapidly growing expectation that digital shopping should be a plain-language conversation, like that of ChatGPT and other popular generative AI tools. Instead of searching for keywords, and sorting through endless, often irrelevant results, shoppers simply ask for“a non-dairy chicken dinner for a family of four that I can make in 45 minutes” or“one week's worth of high-protein meals for under $30 per day.” The assistant provides immediate, impressively accurate results, which shoppers can modify through additional prompts, or select and send directly to checkout.

KEY CAPABILITIES OF THE COOKLIST AI SHOPPING ASSISTANT INCLUDE:

. Turns natural language shopper requests into cart-ready product bundles in seconds

. Hyper-personalized to each shopper's transaction history, food preferences, and budget

. Autonomously determines items needed to cook imported food content, even without a recipe

. Can be integrated into grocers' existing ecommerce platforms in just six weeks

Cooklist enables grocers to embed agentic AI quickly, directly, and seamlessly into their existing digital experiences, improving the shopping journey for their customers, while keeping full control over their brands, data, and customer relationships. Customers are using the Cooklist AI Shopping Assistant to discover new products, with first-time-purchased products comprising a majority of orders.

"When AI anticipates shoppers' needs, it is a win-win for grocers and customers,” said Brandon Warman, Co-Founder of Cooklist.“Customers get a simpler, more personal experience, while grocers unlock deeper loyalty, stronger retail media opportunities, and real revenue growth. Agentic AI is fundamentally changing how people shop for groceries and we're proud to bring that future to leading grocers' shoppers today.”

ABOUT COOKLIST:

Cooklist builds agentic AI for grocery e-commerce. The company helps retailers turn shopper goals into cart-ready solutions by combining meal planning, personalized search, and AI-driven bundling inside the retailer's digital environment. Founded in 2018, Cooklist powers grocery experiences for millions of shoppers across its white-label solutions for retailers and the Cooklist app.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Laurel Getz (Cooklist)

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203.767.5963