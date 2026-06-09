Plugvolt Battery Seminar 2026 Returns To Silicon Valley Focused On Electrified Aviation And Advanced E-Mobility

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- PlugVolt announced the return of its Battery Seminar 2026, a three-day technical event bringing together battery engineers, researchers, OEMs, and supply chain leaders from across the global energy storage industry.

Taking place July 14–16, 2026 in San Jose, California, this annual event has become known for its focused format, technical depth, and strong industry networking across both established and emerging electrification markets.

The 2026 program is structured into three thematic days covering battery science and technical tutorials on Day 1, electrified mobility applications on Day 2, and North American battery supply chain build-out on Day 3. While e-mobility remains a central topic, this year's agenda places increased emphasis on rapidly growing sectors including electrified aviation, eVTOL aircraft, drones, defense systems, robotics, and autonomous platforms.

Unlike large-scale trade shows, PlugVolt Battery Seminars are designed to encourage technical exchange and peer-to-peer interaction among participants working across interconnected areas of battery development and deployment.

“Battery technology is rapidly expanding beyond traditional automotive markets into aviation, defense, drones, and robotics, where performance, safety, and reliability requirements are becoming increasingly demanding,” said JC Soman, Director of Marketing at PlugVolt.“Many of these sectors also require a secure and resilient U.S.-based supply chain, which is why Day 3 of this year's program is specifically dedicated to the build-out of North American battery manufacturing and supply chain capabilities.”

Battery Seminar 2026 will be held at the Holiday Inn San Jose – Silicon Valley in San Jose, California. Additional information, agenda details, and registration information are available at .

