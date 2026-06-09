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Influential Women Profiles: Amy Jo Esser, Founder Of AJE Speaking Solutions, LLC
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Helping Leaders Stop Starting Over and Follow Through on What Matters Most Through Winning RhythmsTM
Madison, Wisconsin – Amy Jo Esser is a leadership development expert, keynote speaker, and creator of Winning RhythmsTM: The Finish Line Formula. She helps leaders and high-performing teams bridge the gap between potential and sustainable excellence by mastering the daily rhythms that drive consistent execution, stronger leadership, and long-term results.
Amy Jo brings more than 30 years of corporate IT and quality leadership experience, including 15 years in executive leadership roles across information technology, quality assurance, and organizational development.
Throughout her career, she has led complex enterprise initiatives, built high-performing teams, and cultivated cultures rooted in trust, accountability, communication, and excellence.
As Founder of AJE Speaking Solutions, LLC, Amy Jo partners with organizations, leadership teams, and ambitious professionals through keynotes, workshops, and coaching programs focused on leadership development, team performance, retention, communication, accountability, and culture.
At the center of her work is a simple belief: every leadership challenge is first a self-leadership challenge.
Before leaders can effectively lead teams, they must learn to lead themselves with consistency, clarity, discipline, and intention.
Through her Winning RhythmsTM framework, Amy Jo teaches leaders how to stop starting over and follow through on what matters most. Her work helps individuals create sustainable systems of execution that transform success from an occasional achievement into a repeatable process.
A graduate of Concordia University-Wisconsin with a degree in Management and Communication, Amy Jo began her career as a software developer before advancing into leadership positions throughout the technology and quality assurance industries. Her career includes a significant tenure at ProAssurance, where she built and led high-performing quality assurance teams, directed multimillion-dollar initiatives, and implemented operational improvements that strengthened organizational performance.
At ProAssurance, Amy Jo built the quality assurance and testing department from the ground up, leading distributed teams across multiple locations long before today's virtual collaboration tools became commonplace. Over those 12 years, she achieved something rare in today's workplace: zero voluntary turnover. Every employee and consultant on her team chose to remain under her leadership. This remarkable retention record reflected her ability to combine high standards with genuine care for people, creating an environment where individuals felt both challenged and valued.
The experience reinforced a leadership philosophy she continues to teach today: great leaders do not choose between results and relationships. They develop both.
Early in her career, long before she held formal leadership positions, Amy Jo made a decision that would influence the way she approached work for decades to come: love would become the foundation of how she approached her work and leadership.
She committed to learning how to love her work, the people she worked with, the problems she was called to solve, and the processes required to achieve excellence. Initially, it was a personal commitment that shaped how she showed up each day. Over time, as she moved into leadership roles, that same philosophy influenced the teams she built, the cultures she created, and the way she developed others.
Years later, while reflecting on the factors behind her unusual retention record and leadership success, Amy Jo recognized that this early decision had become a foundational part of her leadership approach. By creating environments where people felt valued, challenged, supported, and connected to meaningful work, she cultivated cultures where people wanted to stay, grow, and perform at their highest level.
Today, that philosophy continues to influence her work through Winning RhythmsTM, OQ LeadershipTM, and her belief that sustainable excellence is created when leaders learn to lead themselves first, lead others with heart, and maintain high standards along the way.
Amy Jo has shared her expertise at international conferences and industry events and developed leadership programs that help professionals lead with confidence, communicate with clarity, and achieve meaningful goals without sacrificing their health, relationships, or purpose.
Amy Jo attributes much of her success to one guiding principle: love.
From the beginning of her career, she made a conscious decision to embrace the work, the people, and the challenges placed before her. She focused on creating environments where individuals felt supported, encouraged, and empowered to reach their highest potential.
Throughout her leadership journey, she has demonstrated that high standards and high care can coexist. Her ability to combine accountability with encouragement has helped teams exceed expectations while fostering trust, loyalty, and long-term growth.
This philosophy ultimately inspired the message she is known for today: Lead with Heart. Finish with Excellence.
Amy Jo believes leadership is not simply about achieving goals. It is about helping people become the best version of themselves while pursuing those goals together.
Throughout her career, she has also been shaped by mentors who helped refine her leadership philosophy and communication style. She credits Roger Love, world-renowned voice and communication expert, with helping her develop a more intentional and impactful presence. She also acknowledges the influence of Anthony Trucks, Jen Gottlieb, and Chris Winfield, whose guidance and mentorship have contributed to her growth as a leader, speaker, and entrepreneur.
These experiences reinforced Amy Jo's belief that growth accelerates when leaders surround themselves with people who challenge, encourage, and elevate them.
Today, Amy Jo encourages emerging leaders, particularly women entering leadership roles, to be bold, be brave, and lead from the heart. She believes success is built through consistent action, intentional relationships, and a willingness to pursue meaningful goals even when the path forward feels uncertain.
Her advice is simple: lead yourself first, support others generously, and never underestimate the power of showing up consistently for what matters most.
Learn More about Amy Jo Esser:
Through her Influential Women profile:
Influential Women
Influential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.
Madison, Wisconsin – Amy Jo Esser is a leadership development expert, keynote speaker, and creator of Winning RhythmsTM: The Finish Line Formula. She helps leaders and high-performing teams bridge the gap between potential and sustainable excellence by mastering the daily rhythms that drive consistent execution, stronger leadership, and long-term results.
Amy Jo brings more than 30 years of corporate IT and quality leadership experience, including 15 years in executive leadership roles across information technology, quality assurance, and organizational development.
Throughout her career, she has led complex enterprise initiatives, built high-performing teams, and cultivated cultures rooted in trust, accountability, communication, and excellence.
As Founder of AJE Speaking Solutions, LLC, Amy Jo partners with organizations, leadership teams, and ambitious professionals through keynotes, workshops, and coaching programs focused on leadership development, team performance, retention, communication, accountability, and culture.
At the center of her work is a simple belief: every leadership challenge is first a self-leadership challenge.
Before leaders can effectively lead teams, they must learn to lead themselves with consistency, clarity, discipline, and intention.
Through her Winning RhythmsTM framework, Amy Jo teaches leaders how to stop starting over and follow through on what matters most. Her work helps individuals create sustainable systems of execution that transform success from an occasional achievement into a repeatable process.
A graduate of Concordia University-Wisconsin with a degree in Management and Communication, Amy Jo began her career as a software developer before advancing into leadership positions throughout the technology and quality assurance industries. Her career includes a significant tenure at ProAssurance, where she built and led high-performing quality assurance teams, directed multimillion-dollar initiatives, and implemented operational improvements that strengthened organizational performance.
At ProAssurance, Amy Jo built the quality assurance and testing department from the ground up, leading distributed teams across multiple locations long before today's virtual collaboration tools became commonplace. Over those 12 years, she achieved something rare in today's workplace: zero voluntary turnover. Every employee and consultant on her team chose to remain under her leadership. This remarkable retention record reflected her ability to combine high standards with genuine care for people, creating an environment where individuals felt both challenged and valued.
The experience reinforced a leadership philosophy she continues to teach today: great leaders do not choose between results and relationships. They develop both.
Early in her career, long before she held formal leadership positions, Amy Jo made a decision that would influence the way she approached work for decades to come: love would become the foundation of how she approached her work and leadership.
She committed to learning how to love her work, the people she worked with, the problems she was called to solve, and the processes required to achieve excellence. Initially, it was a personal commitment that shaped how she showed up each day. Over time, as she moved into leadership roles, that same philosophy influenced the teams she built, the cultures she created, and the way she developed others.
Years later, while reflecting on the factors behind her unusual retention record and leadership success, Amy Jo recognized that this early decision had become a foundational part of her leadership approach. By creating environments where people felt valued, challenged, supported, and connected to meaningful work, she cultivated cultures where people wanted to stay, grow, and perform at their highest level.
Today, that philosophy continues to influence her work through Winning RhythmsTM, OQ LeadershipTM, and her belief that sustainable excellence is created when leaders learn to lead themselves first, lead others with heart, and maintain high standards along the way.
Amy Jo has shared her expertise at international conferences and industry events and developed leadership programs that help professionals lead with confidence, communicate with clarity, and achieve meaningful goals without sacrificing their health, relationships, or purpose.
Amy Jo attributes much of her success to one guiding principle: love.
From the beginning of her career, she made a conscious decision to embrace the work, the people, and the challenges placed before her. She focused on creating environments where individuals felt supported, encouraged, and empowered to reach their highest potential.
Throughout her leadership journey, she has demonstrated that high standards and high care can coexist. Her ability to combine accountability with encouragement has helped teams exceed expectations while fostering trust, loyalty, and long-term growth.
This philosophy ultimately inspired the message she is known for today: Lead with Heart. Finish with Excellence.
Amy Jo believes leadership is not simply about achieving goals. It is about helping people become the best version of themselves while pursuing those goals together.
Throughout her career, she has also been shaped by mentors who helped refine her leadership philosophy and communication style. She credits Roger Love, world-renowned voice and communication expert, with helping her develop a more intentional and impactful presence. She also acknowledges the influence of Anthony Trucks, Jen Gottlieb, and Chris Winfield, whose guidance and mentorship have contributed to her growth as a leader, speaker, and entrepreneur.
These experiences reinforced Amy Jo's belief that growth accelerates when leaders surround themselves with people who challenge, encourage, and elevate them.
Today, Amy Jo encourages emerging leaders, particularly women entering leadership roles, to be bold, be brave, and lead from the heart. She believes success is built through consistent action, intentional relationships, and a willingness to pursue meaningful goals even when the path forward feels uncertain.
Her advice is simple: lead yourself first, support others generously, and never underestimate the power of showing up consistently for what matters most.
Learn More about Amy Jo Esser:
Through her Influential Women profile:
Influential Women
Influential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.
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