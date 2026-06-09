Pinarayi Vijayan Accuses UDF Govt Of Enabling 'RSS Push In MG University

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, June 9 (IANS) Former Chief Minister and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday accused the Congress-led UDF government of facilitating attempts to“saffronise” Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) in Kottayam, alleging the involvement of the Governor's office.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Vijayan said secular and democratic forces must come forward against what he described as efforts by the Sangh Parivar to gain control over the state's higher education sector.

He alleged that ever since the UDF government came to power, there have been attempts by the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of universities, to interfere in the functioning of MG University.

Accusing the government of remaining silent, Vijayan said the UDF's reluctance to confront the Governor was a betrayal of Kerala's secular values.

He said the issue was not a political confrontation but one concerning the protection of the Constitution and university laws.

Vijayan alleged that the appointment of a temporary Vice-Chancellor at MG University from among a BJP-linked teachers' organisation was the beginning of an attempt to bring the university under Sangh Parivar influence.

He claimed the government failed to provide a panel for the temporary VC appointment, limiting the possibility of challenging the decision legally.

He further alleged that Sangh Parivar nominees had been inducted into the university Senate by ignoring established norms, claiming that 19 out of the 30 members were RSS supporters.

The former Chief Minister said the previous LDF government had resisted similar attempts during its decade-long rule and had fought such moves both politically and legally.

He accused the present government of becoming a silent spectator while attempts were being made to influence universities.

Vijayan also referred to earlier legal positions on the limited role of Governors in university administration and questioned the UDF government's stand.“The Chief Minister must clarify whether the government's allegiance is to the Constitution or to the RSS,” he questioned.

He added that taking control of universities has been a long-standing objective of the Sangh Parivar and alleged that, unlike the LDF government, the UDF was now facilitating such moves.