Rajasthan RS Polls: BJP Candidates Satish Poonia And Alka Gurjar Have No Car Despite Being Crorepatis

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 9 (IANS) As the battle for the Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan gathers momentum, the affidavits of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates Satish Poonia and Alka Singh Gurjar have revealed an interesting mix of political stature, wealth, and liabilities.

Together, the two candidates and their families own assets worth more than Rs 14 crore, while carrying liabilities exceeding Rs 1.6 crore.

According to the nomination affidavits, former Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia and his wife possess movable and immovable assets worth nearly Rs 6.45 crore. However, the couple also has outstanding liabilities of around Rs 1.14 crore.

In contrast, former MLA Alka Singh Gurjar and her husband as well as senior BJP leader and former Minister Nathu Singh Gurjar, own assets worth nearly Rs 7.76 crore and liabilities of more than Rs 47 lakh.

A striking detail emerging from the affidavits is that despite being crorepatis, neither candidate owns a car in their own name.

Satish Poonia's only registered vehicle is a scooter, while his wife owns a car.

Poonia, who has served as the former Rajasthan BJP President, has declared gold jewellery worth about Rs 3 lakh. His wife owns gold and silver ornaments worth nearly Rs 10 lakh.

The family also owns agricultural land in Churu district, plots in Sadulpur, Jalsu and Jaipur, and a residential property in Rajgarh and Jaipur.

Alka Singh Gurjar, a veteran BJP leader with deep roots in the party organisation, comes from a family closely associated with the BJP's political journey in Rajasthan.

Her husband Nathu Singh Gurjar has served both as a Minister and a senior party functionary.

The affidavit shows that Alka Gurjar owns gold and diamond jewellery valued at around Rs 19 lakh, while her husband possesses jewellery worth nearly Rs 2 lakh.

The family owns 13 bighas of agricultural land and prime real estate, including plots in Jaipur's Sumel area. Their combined assets make Alka Gurjar wealthier than fellow BJP nominee Satish Poonia.

The disclosures offer a glimpse into the financial profiles of two prominent BJP leaders who are now set to enter Parliament through the Rajya Sabha route, representing the party's organisational strength and political influence in Rajasthan.