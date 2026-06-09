Salman Khan Gets Emotional As He Attends Family Friend Kumud Rane's Funeral - Watch FULL Video

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is the first to arrive or be available when a friend needs him, and there's no denying that. Keeping up with his promise and his soft heart, the actor was seen visibly breaking down in tears at his close friend Kumud Rane's funeral in Mumbai. The actor was seen struggling to keep his calm as he attended the funeral with his family.

Salman Khan Gets Emotional At Kumud Rane's Funeral

Many videos surfacing on the internet showed Salman Khan trying to fight back his tears as he attended the funeral of Kumud Rane. It was very evident from the videos that he was truly close to Rane's family and was very fond of them.

Apart from Salman Khan, his brother Sohail Khan, (his son), Arbaaz Khan, Salma Khan and veteran actress Helen was also present at the funeral to offer last respects.

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As soon as the videos went viral on social media, fans took to the comment section and expressed their grief and sent supportive messages to Rane's family. They also expressed concern for Salman Khan, seeing him break down at the funeral. Videos like these are evidence that, no matter how glamorous and flashy the film industry looks, actors, too, get emotional and feel grief deeply when they suffer from the loss of a loved one.

On The Work Front

Salman Khan is all set for the massive Eid 2027 release, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, and a patriotic war drama titled Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. He is also gearing up to work on the action-comedy sequel Dabangg 4. Maatrubhumialso stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role.