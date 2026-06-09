MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Maple Gold Raises $3,256,096 in Warrant Acceleration Program

June 09, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQX: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G0) (" Maple Gold " or the " Company ") today announced that, pursuant to its recent Notice of Warrant Acceleration (see news release dated May 5, 2026), a total of 3,830,701 common share purchase warrants (" Warrants ") were exercised, resulting in the issuance of 3,830,701 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") and gross proceeds to the Company of $3,256,096. The Warrants were exercisable at $0.85 per Common Share and were originally issued by the Company as part of a non-brokered private placement that closed on September 9, 2025.

Maple Gold is also pleased to report that 100% of the Warrants subject to acceleration were exercised prior to the deadline, reflecting strong shareholder conviction in the Company's growth strategy and the continued advancement of its district-scale gold projects located in Québec, Canada.

The Company anticipates using the proceeds from the exercise of Warrants for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent such registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. The Company does not intend to engage in a public offering of its securities in the United States.

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is a well-funded Canadian advanced exploration company focused on advancing its 100%-owned, district-scale Douay/Joutel Gold Project located in Québec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Douay/Joutel benefits from exceptional infrastructure access and boasts ~481 square kilometers of highly prospective ground including an established multi-million-ounce gold mineral resource at Douay1 and Joutel2 deposits, both with significant expansion potential as well as the past-producing Telbel and Eagle West mines at Joutel. In addition, the Company holds an exclusive option to acquire 100% of the Eagle Mine Property, a key part of the historical Joutel Mining Complex3.

Maple Gold's property package also hosts a significant number of regional exploration targets along a 55-kilometer strike length of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone that have yet to be tested through drilling, making the property ripe for new gold and volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) discoveries. The Company is currently focused on carrying out exploration and drill programs to grow mineral resources and make new discoveries to establish an exciting new gold district in the heart of the Abitibi. For more information, please visit .

ON BEHALF OF MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD.

"Kiran Patankar"

Kiran Patankar, President & CEO

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Sarah Herriott, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Phone: +1 (647) 265-8688

Email: ...

Website:

LinkedIn:

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Notes:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation in Canada, including, without limitation, statements regarding the intended acceleration of the Warrants. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "strategy," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the use of proceeds from the exercise of Warrants, resource expansion and discovery potential across the Company's gold projects, and its intention to pursue such potential, and the Company's exploration work and results from current and future work programs. Although the Company believes that forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, as forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, uncertainties and management's best estimate of future events on the date the statements are made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the risk that the proceeds from the accelerated exercise of the Warrants may not be used as contemplated. Consequently, actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations and projections, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of additional risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this news release, please refer to the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval Plus (SEDAR+) at or the Company's website at . Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and/or the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any intention to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 The Douay Project contains Indicated Mineral Resources estimated at 18.2 Mt at a grade of 1.33 g/t Au (containing 779,000 oz Au), and Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 122.7 Mt at a grade of 0.84 g/t Au (containing 3,305,000 oz Au). The 2026 Douay Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by SLR with an effective date of April 24, 2026.

2 The Joutel Project contains Indicated Mineral Resources estimated at 0.9 Mt at a grade of 4.53 g/t Au (containing 126,000 oz Au), and Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 7.5 Mt at a grade of 4.11 g/t Au (containing 992,000 oz Au). The 2026 Joutel Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by SLR with an effective date of April 24, 2026.

3 The Eagle, Eagle West and Telbel Gold Mines at Joutel were in production from 1974 to 1993 and produced 1.1 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 6.5 g/t Au (Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's corporate website).

Not for distribution to United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Maple Gold Mines Ltd.