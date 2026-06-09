Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
19 Crew Members Return Home After Sea Of Azov Drone Attack

19 Crew Members Return Home After Sea Of Azov Drone Attack


2026-06-09 08:09:07
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Nineteen Azerbaijani citizens who were crew members of ships damaged in drone attacks in the Sea of Azov on June 5 have been sent back to Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they are expected to arrive in the country around noon on June 9.

At the same time, as a result of search and rescue operations, the bodies of Qismat Aliyev (born in 1969) and Fuad Orujov (born in 1981) were recovered.

After the completion of the relevant procedures, the bodies of the four Azerbaijani citizens who lost their lives, along with two Azerbaijani citizens who remained in the city of Yeysk to accompany them, are expected to be repatriated to Azerbaijan in the coming days.

It should be noted that on June 5, two foreign cargo ships carrying a total of 25 Azerbaijani citizens as crew members came under a drone attack in the Sea of Azov.

MENAFN09062026000195011045ID1111232483



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search