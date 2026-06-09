SWIFT Explores New Economic Model To Cut Interbank Payment Costs

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A new economic model that would reduce interbank payment costs is being evaluated, Head of SWIFT for Türkiye, Caucasus and Central Asia, Hikmet Can Yılmazsoy, said at the 10th International Finance and Banking Summit taking place in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, SWIFT, the international interbank payment system, is upgrading its infrastructure in line with the digital transformation in global financial markets.

Yılmazsoy noted that one of the main goals of the modern financial system is to ensure a secure, 24/7 flow of digital assets between different countries, different systems, and different regulatory rules.

"The new structure will create conditions for settlements between different institutions, different currencies, and different asset types, as well as effective liquidity management," he explained.

Building the future on existing infrastructure

According to the SWIFT official, it is necessary to take into account the requirements of the future when developing today's payment flows and infrastructure.

"We are building the payment flows of the future in a way that they can work together with the existing structure. Currently, this system is used by more than 11,500 institutions around the world. We are trying to build new mechanisms precisely on this huge infrastructure, global standards, and years of experience (expertise)," he pointed out.

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