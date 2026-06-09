RJ To Decorate Aircraft With Nashama Players' Images

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 9 (Petra) -- Royal Jordanian (RJ) announced on Tuesday that it will dedicate a number of its aircraft to be decorated with images of the national football team players, the Nashama, coinciding with their participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

RJ Vice Chairman and CEO Samer Majali said the initiative comes as part of the airline's national role in promoting Jordanian achievements globally. He noted that aircraft bearing images of the Nashama will carry a message of pride from Jordan to the various destinations served by the airline worldwide.

Majali added that RJ has launched a unified visual identity for the campaign, applied to fan scarves, boarding passes, airport passenger buses, and travel amenity kits, strengthening the Nashama's presence across several passenger touchpoints.

He said RJ will leverage its global route network to promote the achievement, including five destinations in the United States, among them the Amman-Dallas route recently launched by the airline with six weekly flights. He said this will help share the Nashama's success story and promote Jordan to millions of passengers around the world.

//Petra// AO