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talabat and TOD by beIN Team Up to Bring Fans an Elevated FIFA World Cup 2026™ Experience Across MENA
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – 06 June 2026 – talabat, the region’s leading everyday delivery app, has announced a strategic partnership with TOD by beIN, the exclusive broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, to bring football fans a seamless and rewarding match-day experience from home.
Starting today, talabat users who subscribe to or renew a talabat pro (tPro) annual plan will unlock a complimentary one-year entertainment subscription to the platform, giving them access to live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ alongside year-round benefits across talabat’s ecosystem.
As talabat’s premium subscription program, tPro offers customers greater convenience and value across food, groceries, and everyday essentials, with benefits including free delivery, exclusive savings, and additional perks through Solo and Family plans.
Commenting on the partnership, Saleem Hammad, Managing Director of talabat Jordan, said, “This initiative reflects our commitment to understanding and engaging with our customers through innovative experiences that connect with the moments that matter most to them. By bringing together world-class football and everyday convenience, we are enabling fans to enjoy every match without leaving home or searching for viewing venues. Whether it's ordering meals, snacks, or drinks, tPro makes it easy for customers to immerse themselves in the excitement of the tournament while enjoying greater convenience and value.”
Across MENA, football is more than sport; it is a shared cultural moment that brings families and friends together around the screen and the table. Through this partnership, talabat and TOD are combining world-class entertainment with everyday convenience, making it easier for fans to enjoy the tournament with their favorite meals, groceries, and essentials delivered directly to their door.
John-Paul McKerlie, Vice President of Marketing & Sales at TOD by beIN, added, "As excitement builds towards the FIFA World Cup 2026™, our partnership with talabat brings together two brands committed to delivering exceptional digital experiences. Through TOD by beIN, customers will enjoy seamless access to every match alongside premium entertainment for the entire family, while benefiting from the convenience and value that talabat is known for. Together, we're creating a more connected, rewarding, and engaging entertainment experience for audiences across the region.”
Fans will enjoy the tournament at its very best through TOD by beIN’s advanced viewing features, including MultiView, 4K/HDR streaming, interactive timelines, real-time engagement, and automatic match highlights. Beyond the World Cup, TOD by beIN will extend a rich library of premium Arabic, Turkish, and Western content, ensuring there is something for every member of the family.
The tPro and TOD by beIN annual bundles are now available to users across all markets where the talabat app operates, with Solo and Family annual plans available. Customers can visit the tPro section in-app to subscribe and unlock access ahead of the tournament.
The partnership reinforces talabat and TOD by beIN’s commitment to creating more everyday value for customers, bringing together live entertainment, convenience, and everyday benefits to enhance the FIFA World Cup 2026™ experience across MENA.
Starting today, talabat users who subscribe to or renew a talabat pro (tPro) annual plan will unlock a complimentary one-year entertainment subscription to the platform, giving them access to live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ alongside year-round benefits across talabat’s ecosystem.
As talabat’s premium subscription program, tPro offers customers greater convenience and value across food, groceries, and everyday essentials, with benefits including free delivery, exclusive savings, and additional perks through Solo and Family plans.
Commenting on the partnership, Saleem Hammad, Managing Director of talabat Jordan, said, “This initiative reflects our commitment to understanding and engaging with our customers through innovative experiences that connect with the moments that matter most to them. By bringing together world-class football and everyday convenience, we are enabling fans to enjoy every match without leaving home or searching for viewing venues. Whether it's ordering meals, snacks, or drinks, tPro makes it easy for customers to immerse themselves in the excitement of the tournament while enjoying greater convenience and value.”
Across MENA, football is more than sport; it is a shared cultural moment that brings families and friends together around the screen and the table. Through this partnership, talabat and TOD are combining world-class entertainment with everyday convenience, making it easier for fans to enjoy the tournament with their favorite meals, groceries, and essentials delivered directly to their door.
John-Paul McKerlie, Vice President of Marketing & Sales at TOD by beIN, added, "As excitement builds towards the FIFA World Cup 2026™, our partnership with talabat brings together two brands committed to delivering exceptional digital experiences. Through TOD by beIN, customers will enjoy seamless access to every match alongside premium entertainment for the entire family, while benefiting from the convenience and value that talabat is known for. Together, we're creating a more connected, rewarding, and engaging entertainment experience for audiences across the region.”
Fans will enjoy the tournament at its very best through TOD by beIN’s advanced viewing features, including MultiView, 4K/HDR streaming, interactive timelines, real-time engagement, and automatic match highlights. Beyond the World Cup, TOD by beIN will extend a rich library of premium Arabic, Turkish, and Western content, ensuring there is something for every member of the family.
The tPro and TOD by beIN annual bundles are now available to users across all markets where the talabat app operates, with Solo and Family annual plans available. Customers can visit the tPro section in-app to subscribe and unlock access ahead of the tournament.
The partnership reinforces talabat and TOD by beIN’s commitment to creating more everyday value for customers, bringing together live entertainment, convenience, and everyday benefits to enhance the FIFA World Cup 2026™ experience across MENA.
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