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ICC Suspends Prosecutor Karim Khan Pending Disciplinary Proceedings
(MENAFN) The governing body of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has suspended chief prosecutor Karim Khan following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, according to reports.
The decision was announced by the Bureau of the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute, the ICC’s governing body. The bureau said Khan will face disciplinary proceedings involving the court’s 125 member states based on the findings of an investigation conducted by the United Nations Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS).
In a statement, the bureau said its assessment relied on the UN investigation report, supporting evidence, advice from an ad hoc panel of judicial experts, and written submissions from those involved.
The organization added that both the decision and related documents would remain confidential, emphasizing the need to protect the privacy and rights of all parties while preserving the integrity of the ongoing process.
An assembly meeting involving ICC member states is expected to be convened as soon as possible to consider the matter further.
Khan had already stepped aside from his duties in May 2025 while the UN investigation was underway. However, he has consistently denied wrongdoing and stated earlier this year that he had been “exonerated.”
In an interview, Khan said the investigation found no “misconduct or abuse of authority” and argued that he should be permitted to resume his role. He stated: “I've read the UN report. I've read the findings of the judges. And in the UN report, there are 137 findings. Not one of those findings makes determinations or makes findings of conduct that could be characterized as inappropriate in any way, shape or form.”
According to reports, a panel of three judges also issued an advisory opinion in March concluding that the results of the UN investigation “do not establish misconduct or a breach of duty under the relevant legal framework.”
The suspension means the disciplinary process will continue while ICC member states review the case and determine any further action.
The decision was announced by the Bureau of the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute, the ICC’s governing body. The bureau said Khan will face disciplinary proceedings involving the court’s 125 member states based on the findings of an investigation conducted by the United Nations Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS).
In a statement, the bureau said its assessment relied on the UN investigation report, supporting evidence, advice from an ad hoc panel of judicial experts, and written submissions from those involved.
The organization added that both the decision and related documents would remain confidential, emphasizing the need to protect the privacy and rights of all parties while preserving the integrity of the ongoing process.
An assembly meeting involving ICC member states is expected to be convened as soon as possible to consider the matter further.
Khan had already stepped aside from his duties in May 2025 while the UN investigation was underway. However, he has consistently denied wrongdoing and stated earlier this year that he had been “exonerated.”
In an interview, Khan said the investigation found no “misconduct or abuse of authority” and argued that he should be permitted to resume his role. He stated: “I've read the UN report. I've read the findings of the judges. And in the UN report, there are 137 findings. Not one of those findings makes determinations or makes findings of conduct that could be characterized as inappropriate in any way, shape or form.”
According to reports, a panel of three judges also issued an advisory opinion in March concluding that the results of the UN investigation “do not establish misconduct or a breach of duty under the relevant legal framework.”
The suspension means the disciplinary process will continue while ICC member states review the case and determine any further action.
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