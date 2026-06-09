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House Democrats Pledge Opposition to Republican Immigration Funding Package
(MENAFN) US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said House Democrats will vote against a Republican-backed budget reconciliation bill that includes significant funding for immigration enforcement and border security, according to reports.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Jeffries said Democrats would continue focusing on policies aimed at reducing living costs for Americans while opposing what he characterized as spending priorities that do not address economic concerns.
“House Democrats are going to continue to fight to drive down the high cost of living and push back against the Republican efforts to make life more expensive,” Jeffries said.
A central point of criticism was the legislation’s funding for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Jeffries argued that public funds should be directed toward affordability measures rather than expanding immigration enforcement operations.
"We believe that taxpayer dollars should be used to make life more affordable for the American people, not give ICE another 70-billion-dollar blank check so they can unleash brutality on American citizens and violently target law-abiding immigrant communities," he said.
According to reports, the US Senate recently approved a $69.5 billion budget reconciliation package intended to finance ICE and border security activities through 2029. The measure has now moved to the House of Representatives for final consideration.
Jeffries reiterated that Democrats would oppose the proposal, stating: "House Democrats will be a hard no on the reckless Republican budget reconciliation bill this week."
The vote is expected to highlight ongoing divisions between Democrats and Republicans over immigration policy, border security funding, and federal spending priorities.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Jeffries said Democrats would continue focusing on policies aimed at reducing living costs for Americans while opposing what he characterized as spending priorities that do not address economic concerns.
“House Democrats are going to continue to fight to drive down the high cost of living and push back against the Republican efforts to make life more expensive,” Jeffries said.
A central point of criticism was the legislation’s funding for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Jeffries argued that public funds should be directed toward affordability measures rather than expanding immigration enforcement operations.
"We believe that taxpayer dollars should be used to make life more affordable for the American people, not give ICE another 70-billion-dollar blank check so they can unleash brutality on American citizens and violently target law-abiding immigrant communities," he said.
According to reports, the US Senate recently approved a $69.5 billion budget reconciliation package intended to finance ICE and border security activities through 2029. The measure has now moved to the House of Representatives for final consideration.
Jeffries reiterated that Democrats would oppose the proposal, stating: "House Democrats will be a hard no on the reckless Republican budget reconciliation bill this week."
The vote is expected to highlight ongoing divisions between Democrats and Republicans over immigration policy, border security funding, and federal spending priorities.
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