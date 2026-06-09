Signature Forgery Case: CID Team At Mamata Banerjee's Kolkata Home

A team from the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday reached the residence of Trinamool Congress supremo and former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. Mamata Banerjee, who yesterday attended the INDIA bloc meeting, is in the national capital.

Signature Forgery Investigation

A CID team last week visited the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the alleged signature forgery case. The state CID has constituted a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged forgery of signatures of Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislators.

Abhishek Banerjee has been asked to present the party's original resolution copy sent to the West Bengal Assembly Speaker over the appointment of party office bearers, officials said.

Trinamool Congress (AITC) sources said Abhishek Banerjee has responded to the agency by sending a formal letter through his legal counsel.

Police sources said that SIT is being spearheaded by a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the West Bengal Police to ensure a thorough investigation into the matter.

The state CID has recorded statements of 13 Trinamool Congress MLAs as part of its probe into the alleged signature forgery case.

Officials said that three legislators stated that the signatures in the Meeting Resolution Book of May 6 were not done by them. They said MLA from Canning Purba has stated that he did not attend the meeting held in Kolkata.

CID later asked Abhishek Banerjee to appear before the investigating officer with the original meeting resolution book.

Timeline of Events

Abhishek Banerjee informed the Speaker on May 9 that the party had taken the decision to appoint office-bearers during a meeting of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) legislative party.

Subsequently, on May 18, the Principal Secretary of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly wrote to Abhishek Banerjee seeking submission of the minutes and resolution of the meeting, along with signatures of MLAs present during the decision-making process.

On May 20, Abhishek Banerjee submitted a copy of the meeting resolution book with an attendance sheet containing the signatures of the members present in the concerned meeting, which mentioned that 70 MLAs were present at the meeting held on May 6.

On May 27, two AITC MLAs filed a complaint before the Speaker alleging that no resolution had been adopted regarding the LoP selection on May 6 and that they had only signed the meeting resolution book on May 19. The complainants also alleged that the resolution dated May 6 was "manufactured and fabricated," with as many as 14 signatures appearing in block letters.

The Trinamool Congress later suspended the two MLAs - Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha for anti-party activities.

Case Registered, CID Takes Over

Based on a complaint by the Principal Secretary of the Assembly, Hare Street Police Station registered a case on May 27 under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy. CID took over the investigation on May 28. (ANI)

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