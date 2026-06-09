Anil Kapoor Calls Sonam 'Precious' In An Emotional Birthday Post

Actor Anil Kapoor has showered his daughter, Sonam Kapoor, with much love and warmth, wishing her on her birthday. Anil Kapoor shared a special video, comprising adorable family photos and rare candid moments. In his caption, Kapoor wrote, "Happy Birthday, Sonam. So much has been said about you, but none of it can truly capture just how precious, beautiful and deeply loved you are...Your smile lights up every room (and my whole heart), and your warmth touches everyone fortunate enough to know you." View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

He went on to wish for her happiness, love and laughter. "Not just on your special day, but every single day, I simply want to wish you all the happiness your heart can hold. May life, and everyone you hold close continue to shower you with love, laughter and countless beautiful moments - the kind of moments that make a life unbearably beautiful! Love you so much beta!" the actor added.

Many reacted to the post, wishing Sonam on her birthday. The 'Saawariya' actor commented, "Love you, daddy," while her mother, Sunita Kapoor, also showered love on the post.

Sonam Kapoor's Career and Personal Life

Sonam Kapoor, who made her film debut with 2007's 'Saawariya', has won hearts with her work in 'Neerja', 'Raanjhanaa', 'Veere Di Wedding', and 'Delhi 6.' After the birth of her son, she took a break from films to spend time with her family. She was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller 'Blind,' directed by Shome Makhija, alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey.

Sonam Kapoor got married to Anand Ahuja in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Vayu, in 2022. The couple became parents to their second child, son Rudralokh in March this year. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)