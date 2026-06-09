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The Six Smart Essentials UAE Travelers Need This Summer
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Summer in the UAE comes with a little bit of everything: airport drop-offs, long-haul flights, road trips to the mountains, beach weekends, family gatherings, and the occasional last-minute escape. Whether the plan is a flight from Dubai or Abu Dhabi, a drive to Ras Al Khaimah or a villa weekend, the right travel essentials can make the season feel easier and a lot more enjoyable.
AliExpress's Summer Sales give shoppers in the UAE the chance to refresh their summer packing list with selected deals of up to 80% off across practical, high-performance travel must-haves.
From keeping devices charged to upgrading road trips, here are the smart finds at great prices worth adding to your summer checklist.
1. The Universal Adapter That Saves the Airport Plug Hunt
Every traveler knows the moment: one outlet, four devices, and a low-battery warning right before boarding. Between phones, tablets, earbuds, smartwatches, cameras, and laptops, a reliable adapter is no longer optional.
The Toocki GaN 65W Universal Travel Adapter is a compact upgrade for travelers who want to charge multiple devices without carrying a tangle of plugs. With multiple USB-C ports, a USB port, and an AC outlet, it is built for family holidays, business trips, and multi-country itineraries.
2. Foldable Headphones for Flights, Road Trips, and Hotel Downtime
A good pair of headphones can completely change the pace of a trip. Flights feel shorter, long drives feel calmer, and hotel downtime becomes more relaxing.
The Baseus Bluetooth 5.3 Foldable Over-Ear Headphones bring together travel-friendly features including long battery life, dual-device connection, spatial audio, call noise cancellation, and a lightweight foldable design. They are a strong pick for anyone who wants better sound without packing bulky gear.
3. Portable Speakers for Beach Days, Villas, and Staycations
Not every summer plan requires a passport. Sometimes the best weekends are spent at a villa, by the pool, at a beach gathering, or on a staycation with friends.
Portable Bluetooth speakers, including the Lenovo K3 Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker and the MLOVE P3 Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker, help bring the atmosphere wherever the day goes. The Lenovo option is lightweight and easy to pack, while the MLOVE speaker adds outdoor-ready features such as Bluetooth 5.3, IPX7 waterproofing, strong output, Micro SD card support, and RGB lighting.
4. A Smart Luggage Lock for Extra Peace of Mind
A smarter travel list is not just about convenience. It is also about feeling organized and secure.
The Tuya Bluetooth Fingerprint Padlock gives travelers a modern alternative to the traditional luggage lock, with app-enabled access, fingerprint unlocking, and temporary password options depending on usage. It can be useful for suitcases, lockers, travel cases, gym bags, or outdoor storage.
For travelers who like practical gadgets with a smart twist, this is an easy one to consider before a busy summer travel season.
5. A Dash Cam for UAE Road Trips and Everyday Drives
Whether it is a weekend drive to Hatta or a family trip across the Emirates, a dash cam adds an extra layer of reassurance.
A 1080P Dual Camera Dash Cam with front and interior recording, IR night vision, loop recording, and wide-angle coverage is a practical pick for drivers who want an easy way to document what happens on the road. It is one of those gadgets you hope you never need, but are glad to have.
6. A Car Awning for Outdoor Stops, Camping, and Desert Days
For UAE road trips, camping weekends, beach stops, and outdoor family days, shade makes all the difference.
An outdoor car rear extension tent or tailgate awning can create a more comfortable setting for picnics, camping stops, roadside breaks, and relaxed outdoor gatherings. It is a simple upgrade that helps turn the car into your base for summer adventures.
Cool Finds for the Hottest Season
Whether you 're flying abroad, planning a staycation, driving across the Emirates, or making the most of weekends by the water, now is a smart time to upgrade the small things that make travel easier.
Shoppers can explore the sale and Brand+ selections through the AliExpress app and website.
AliExpress's Summer Sales give shoppers in the UAE the chance to refresh their summer packing list with selected deals of up to 80% off across practical, high-performance travel must-haves.
From keeping devices charged to upgrading road trips, here are the smart finds at great prices worth adding to your summer checklist.
1. The Universal Adapter That Saves the Airport Plug Hunt
Every traveler knows the moment: one outlet, four devices, and a low-battery warning right before boarding. Between phones, tablets, earbuds, smartwatches, cameras, and laptops, a reliable adapter is no longer optional.
The Toocki GaN 65W Universal Travel Adapter is a compact upgrade for travelers who want to charge multiple devices without carrying a tangle of plugs. With multiple USB-C ports, a USB port, and an AC outlet, it is built for family holidays, business trips, and multi-country itineraries.
2. Foldable Headphones for Flights, Road Trips, and Hotel Downtime
A good pair of headphones can completely change the pace of a trip. Flights feel shorter, long drives feel calmer, and hotel downtime becomes more relaxing.
The Baseus Bluetooth 5.3 Foldable Over-Ear Headphones bring together travel-friendly features including long battery life, dual-device connection, spatial audio, call noise cancellation, and a lightweight foldable design. They are a strong pick for anyone who wants better sound without packing bulky gear.
3. Portable Speakers for Beach Days, Villas, and Staycations
Not every summer plan requires a passport. Sometimes the best weekends are spent at a villa, by the pool, at a beach gathering, or on a staycation with friends.
Portable Bluetooth speakers, including the Lenovo K3 Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker and the MLOVE P3 Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker, help bring the atmosphere wherever the day goes. The Lenovo option is lightweight and easy to pack, while the MLOVE speaker adds outdoor-ready features such as Bluetooth 5.3, IPX7 waterproofing, strong output, Micro SD card support, and RGB lighting.
4. A Smart Luggage Lock for Extra Peace of Mind
A smarter travel list is not just about convenience. It is also about feeling organized and secure.
The Tuya Bluetooth Fingerprint Padlock gives travelers a modern alternative to the traditional luggage lock, with app-enabled access, fingerprint unlocking, and temporary password options depending on usage. It can be useful for suitcases, lockers, travel cases, gym bags, or outdoor storage.
For travelers who like practical gadgets with a smart twist, this is an easy one to consider before a busy summer travel season.
5. A Dash Cam for UAE Road Trips and Everyday Drives
Whether it is a weekend drive to Hatta or a family trip across the Emirates, a dash cam adds an extra layer of reassurance.
A 1080P Dual Camera Dash Cam with front and interior recording, IR night vision, loop recording, and wide-angle coverage is a practical pick for drivers who want an easy way to document what happens on the road. It is one of those gadgets you hope you never need, but are glad to have.
6. A Car Awning for Outdoor Stops, Camping, and Desert Days
For UAE road trips, camping weekends, beach stops, and outdoor family days, shade makes all the difference.
An outdoor car rear extension tent or tailgate awning can create a more comfortable setting for picnics, camping stops, roadside breaks, and relaxed outdoor gatherings. It is a simple upgrade that helps turn the car into your base for summer adventures.
Cool Finds for the Hottest Season
Whether you 're flying abroad, planning a staycation, driving across the Emirates, or making the most of weekends by the water, now is a smart time to upgrade the small things that make travel easier.
Shoppers can explore the sale and Brand+ selections through the AliExpress app and website.
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