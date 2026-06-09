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B2Press transforms a decade of PR expertise into a streamlined global platform with a refreshed visual identity
(MENAFN- B2Press Online PR Service) With guaranteed coverage in top-tier media outlets across +75 countries and 24 languages, B2Press empowers brands of every size to run PR campaigns as easily as online shopping. Alongside this transformation, the company has also introduced a renewed logo and visual identity, reflecting its evolution into a more technology-driven global PR platform.
Amsterdam, The Netherlands - B2Press has unveiled its refreshed logo and visual identity, marking a new phase in the company’s evolution from a press release distribution service into a global PR platform. The updated brand identity highlights B2Press’s growing international reach, its technology-driven approach, and its mission to enable brands to achieve credible media visibility across multiple markets.
“In the age of AI, the role of PR is evolving. A brand’s digital presence is becoming increasingly critical, while AI-powered search experiences make trusted, organic, and earned media visibility more important than ever,” said Ediz Tokabaş, Managing Partner of B2Press. “Through our technology, media network, and reliable distribution infrastructure, we help brands navigate this transformation.”
A new identity reflecting the next stage of growth
Operating across 75 countries and 24 languages, B2Press connects brand narratives with relevant audiences around the world. The platform offers companies seeking visibility in international markets a technology-enabled distribution system designed to make PR more efficient, transparent, and scalable.
Trusted by hundreds of brands, B2Press has facilitated the publication of thousands of press releases through a model built on speed, accessibility, reliability, and transparency. The new visual identity further emphasizes this scale while underscoring the company’s next stage of growth.
The new logo and visual concept of B2Press are built around fluid forms, layered structures, movement, connection, information flow and the idea of a global network. The two flowing forms in the logo represent both motion and connectivity, as well as the journey of information as it reaches different markets.
The turquoise color palette emphasizes transparency, accessibility and forward momentum. With a minimal and confident brand language, B2Press makes its future-focused approach to global PR distribution more visible.
From targeting to reporting in 4 steps
The process for B2Press’ platform is straightforward. After creating an account in less than 10 seconds for free, the users choose the target markets and preferred distribution package. Then they upload their press releases or request B2Press’s editorial services, including translation or localization. Finally, users launch the campaign and track guaranteed results through a powerful dashboard with white-label reporting options for agencies and corporate teams.
From content creation and audience targeting to distribution and performance reporting, the entire PR process is managed seamlessly on a single platform, which combines transparent, pay-as-you-go pricing with a payment system that supports the world’s most popular payment networks. This opens the door to professional media access for everyone making impactful PR both accessible and affordable.
Amsterdam, The Netherlands - B2Press has unveiled its refreshed logo and visual identity, marking a new phase in the company’s evolution from a press release distribution service into a global PR platform. The updated brand identity highlights B2Press’s growing international reach, its technology-driven approach, and its mission to enable brands to achieve credible media visibility across multiple markets.
“In the age of AI, the role of PR is evolving. A brand’s digital presence is becoming increasingly critical, while AI-powered search experiences make trusted, organic, and earned media visibility more important than ever,” said Ediz Tokabaş, Managing Partner of B2Press. “Through our technology, media network, and reliable distribution infrastructure, we help brands navigate this transformation.”
A new identity reflecting the next stage of growth
Operating across 75 countries and 24 languages, B2Press connects brand narratives with relevant audiences around the world. The platform offers companies seeking visibility in international markets a technology-enabled distribution system designed to make PR more efficient, transparent, and scalable.
Trusted by hundreds of brands, B2Press has facilitated the publication of thousands of press releases through a model built on speed, accessibility, reliability, and transparency. The new visual identity further emphasizes this scale while underscoring the company’s next stage of growth.
The new logo and visual concept of B2Press are built around fluid forms, layered structures, movement, connection, information flow and the idea of a global network. The two flowing forms in the logo represent both motion and connectivity, as well as the journey of information as it reaches different markets.
The turquoise color palette emphasizes transparency, accessibility and forward momentum. With a minimal and confident brand language, B2Press makes its future-focused approach to global PR distribution more visible.
From targeting to reporting in 4 steps
The process for B2Press’ platform is straightforward. After creating an account in less than 10 seconds for free, the users choose the target markets and preferred distribution package. Then they upload their press releases or request B2Press’s editorial services, including translation or localization. Finally, users launch the campaign and track guaranteed results through a powerful dashboard with white-label reporting options for agencies and corporate teams.
From content creation and audience targeting to distribution and performance reporting, the entire PR process is managed seamlessly on a single platform, which combines transparent, pay-as-you-go pricing with a payment system that supports the world’s most popular payment networks. This opens the door to professional media access for everyone making impactful PR both accessible and affordable.
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