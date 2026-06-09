Monica Goyal Launches“Responsible AI In Law” Personal Pledge

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock)- Monica Goyal, Vice President of Legal Innovation at Briefly Legal, has announced the launch of a new personal initiative called the“Responsible AI in Law Pledge,” a public commitment focused on ethical AI adoption, accessibility, education, and balanced technology use within the legal profession and beyond.

The pledge comes at a time when artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming workplaces, education, and professional services. According to Goldman Sachs, AI could impact up to 300 million full-time jobs globally, while a 2025 Thomson Reuters report found that 77% of legal professionals believe AI will have a high or transformational impact on the legal industry within the next five years.

At the same time, access-to-justice challenges continue to grow. The World Justice Project estimates that 5.1 billion people globally lack meaningful access to justice, while studies in Canada and the United States continue to show that many individuals cannot afford traditional legal support.

Goyal says the conversation around AI should focus not only on productivity, but also on responsibility and long-term impact.

“I really felt legal tech could help bridge the gap for people who cannot afford legal services currently,” Goyal said.

The pledge is rooted in lessons from her own career working at the intersection of engineering, law, and legal innovation.

“In the area that I work in, to be successful, you need to understand both the law and the business of law, along with technology,” she said.

Goyal also emphasized the importance of steady progress over quick wins.

“Little steps over a year can have a huge impact,” she said.“That's how I approach long-term goals.”

She says the initiative is intentionally practical and designed for everyday professionals, students, and individuals trying to navigate a rapidly changing digital environment.

“People need to understand how technology is changing the profession,” Goyal said.“The future requires both technical awareness and human judgment.”

She also believes personal well-being must remain part of the conversation.

“You can really work too much,” she said.“It's important to have balance in life.”

Monica Goyal's 7 Personal Commitments

As part of the pledge, Goyal outlined seven ongoing personal commitments:

I will continue learning about AI responsibly instead of blindly adopting trends.

I will prioritize human judgment alongside technology in professional decisions.

I will dedicate time each month to mentoring or educating others about legal innovation and AI awareness.

I will advocate for technology that improves access and inclusion, not just efficiency.

I will remain transparent about the limits and risks of AI systems.

I will protect time for mental wellness, meditation, and balance outside of work.

I will focus on long-term impact rather than short-term hype.

Why This Issue Matters Right Now

77% of legal professionals believe AI will significantly reshape the legal field within five years 5.1 billion people worldwide lack meaningful access to justice Over 50% of legal needs in North America go unmet due to cost or complexity AI adoption in professional services has accelerated dramatically since 2023, especially in law, healthcare, and finance

“Do It Yourself” Responsible AI Toolkit

Goyal is encouraging people to start with simple actions that require no paid services or specialized background.

7 Actions Anyone Can Take

Read one article each week about AI ethics or digital literacy

Learn the basics of how generative AI tools work

Fact-check AI-generated information before sharing it

Set boundaries around screen time and notifications

Spend 15 minutes daily learning a new professional skill

Schedule regular breaks away from devices

Reflect monthly on whether technology is improving or distracting from your goals

30-Day Progress Tracker

Week 1

Learn one new fact about AI or digital ethics Reduce unnecessary screen time by 15 minutes daily

Week 2

Share one educational resource with another person Practice one hour of uninterrupted focused work

Week 3

Take one full evening away from devices Write down one long-term personal or career goal

Week 4

Reflect on how technology affects productivity and stress Commit to one long-term healthy digital habit

Goyal hopes the pledge encourages more thoughtful conversations around technology, responsibility, and balance.

“Success is about impact,” she said.“It's about what changes because of the work you do.”

Readers are encouraged to take the pledge personally, adapt the toolkit to their own routines, and share the framework with colleagues, students, and communities.

About Monica Goyal

Monica Goyal is a Toronto-based legal innovator, engineer, and lawyer serving as Vice President of Legal Innovation at Briefly Legal. She holds degrees from the University of Waterloo, Stanford University, and the University of Toronto Faculty of Law. Goyal is the founder of My Legal Briefcase and Aluvion Law and has spent more than a decade working in legal AI, innovation, workflow automation, and access-to-justice initiatives. She has been recognized as one of the ABA's Ten Women to Watch in Legal Tech and a Fastcase 50 recipient.