Currence Announces IUM Summit 2026, The Only Cash Flow-Focused Event Shaping The Future Of Financial Advisory

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Currence today announces the Income Under Management(IUM) Summit 2026, a first-of-its-kind industry event designed specifically around cash flow-centric financial advisory practices. Taking place July 19–21, 2026 in Nashville, TN, the IUM Summit brings together forward-thinking advisors who are redefining how clients and practices thrive in an evolving financial landscape.

As the only summit of its kind with a dedicated cash flow focus, IUM Summit 2026 provides a powerful platform for financial advisors to dive deep into actionable strategies and hands-on training that go beyond traditional wealth management metrics and put sustainable client cash flow at the center of planning.

“We designed the IUM Summit to meet the demand from advisors who recognize cash flow as the foundation of effective client relationships and long-term practice growth,” said David Mozeika, co-founder & CEO at Currence.“This event is more than a summit. It's a strategic experience that equips advisors with the framework and tools needed to build future-proof practices focused on meaningful outcomes.”

Featured educational programming

The summit will feature educational sessions led by industry practitioners and Currence strategists, including David Mozeika, Vince D'Addona, Mando Sallavanti, Brock Fortner, Danny Salazar, and Kristin Niedermeyer. Programming will cover topics ranging from client education frameworks and cash flow planning to enrollment processes, investment philosophy, life insurance positioning, client retention, and ongoing financial calibration strategies.

Designed to be highly practical and implementation-focused, the educational program equips advisors with proven systems to enhance client outcomes and accelerate practice growth.

Event highlights include:

- Cash flow-driven education: Practical sessions focused on building financial plans that prioritize sustainable income and real-life cash flow outcomes.

- Hands-on workshops: Actionable training designed to help advisors immediately implement cash flow conversations and planning strategies into their practices.

- Industry thought leadership: Insights from leading advisors and innovators shaping the future of financial planning.

- Peer collaboration and networking: Opportunities to connect with like-minded professionals who are committed to advancing a client-first, cash flow-centric advisory model.

Unlike traditional conferences that focus primarily on assets under management, the IUM Summit is designed to help advisors expand their value by aligning planning conversations around how money actually flows through a client's life.

About IUM Summit 2026

The IUM Summit is a two-day immersive experience focused on building the perfect financial plan by placing cash flow at the heart of advisory strategy. Attendees will participate in high-impact sessions, hands-on workshops, and collaborative discussions that showcase proven practices from leading advisors across the industry. Attendees are encouraged to register early to secure savings and preferred options for hotel accommodations at the Omni Nashville. Register for IUM Summit 2026 now at livecurrence/ium-2026

About Currence

Founded in 2022, Currence is a financial technology company redefining how advisors serve clients. The company's Income Under ManagementTM model is a novel concept to support clients to save first. By combining software, education, and coaching, Currence gives advisors a powerful blueprint for helping clients gain control of their income, make confident financial decisions, and build a secure financial future. To learn more, visit livecurrence