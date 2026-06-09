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7,600 Dead: EU's 2024 Drug Crisis Deepens as Trafficking Surges
(MENAFN) At least 7,600 people across the European Union lost their lives to drug overdoses in 2024, according to the annual European Drug Report released Tuesday — painting an alarming picture of a continent grappling with an increasingly dangerous and complex narcotics landscape.
The report sounded a stark warning: illicit drugs are growing more accessible, more varied, and more potent throughout Europe, compounding threats to both public health and continental security.
Drawing on data from all 27 EU member states alongside Norway and Türkiye, the report confirmed the 7,600 overdose death toll for the previous year. It flagged emerging synthetic substances and novel psychoactive compounds as a mounting danger, noting that gaps in scientific understanding of their effects and toxicity leave users particularly exposed.
Beyond the public health toll, the report cast drug trafficking as a serious security threat, observing that organized crime networks are recalibrating their smuggling operations in response to tightened enforcement at major European ports. Increasingly, these criminal groups are pivoting to smaller, less-scrutinized entry points and deploying more sophisticated concealment methods to ferry narcotics across the continent.
Cocaine seizures dipped more than 20% in 2024 to 335 tons — down from a record 419 tons in 2023 — yet the number of individual seizure cases climbed to 97,000, up from 95,000 the prior year, suggesting broader distribution networks rather than reduced trafficking activity.
The report also raised persistent alarms over drug-linked violence and intimidation, with particular concern over criminal organizations preying on and recruiting vulnerable young people into their operations.
The report sounded a stark warning: illicit drugs are growing more accessible, more varied, and more potent throughout Europe, compounding threats to both public health and continental security.
Drawing on data from all 27 EU member states alongside Norway and Türkiye, the report confirmed the 7,600 overdose death toll for the previous year. It flagged emerging synthetic substances and novel psychoactive compounds as a mounting danger, noting that gaps in scientific understanding of their effects and toxicity leave users particularly exposed.
Beyond the public health toll, the report cast drug trafficking as a serious security threat, observing that organized crime networks are recalibrating their smuggling operations in response to tightened enforcement at major European ports. Increasingly, these criminal groups are pivoting to smaller, less-scrutinized entry points and deploying more sophisticated concealment methods to ferry narcotics across the continent.
Cocaine seizures dipped more than 20% in 2024 to 335 tons — down from a record 419 tons in 2023 — yet the number of individual seizure cases climbed to 97,000, up from 95,000 the prior year, suggesting broader distribution networks rather than reduced trafficking activity.
The report also raised persistent alarms over drug-linked violence and intimidation, with particular concern over criminal organizations preying on and recruiting vulnerable young people into their operations.
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