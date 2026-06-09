What Can $5 Buy You In 2026? $5 Gotta Habittm Wraps Answers The Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In a $20 Lunch World, the New Gotta Habit Wrap Is $5

IRVINE, Calif., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh off the grill, wrapped and toasted, Habit is making wraps the next thing fans can't stop coming back for. Introducing Gotta Habit Wraps: a choice of three cooked-to-order wraps built with freshly chargrilled chicken and quality ingredients, all priced at $5.

Pick one up for a quick lunch, an easy dinner, or whenever hunger strikes mid-errand. Want more? Any wrap becomes a full meal with fries or sweet potato fries and a regular drink for $10.

"Let's be real, everybody loves a good deal, but nobody wants to compromise on quality," said Chef Jason Triail. "Honestly, five bucks for a wrap this good? I'd be ordering these myself if I weren't the one making them."

Meet the Gotta HabitTM Wrap Lineup

BBQ Chicken Wrap

Chargrilled chicken, crispy onion tanglers, corn and black bean salsa, garlic aioli and smoky BBQ sauce wrapped in a freshly toasted tortilla.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chargrilled chicken, fresh parmesan, crispy croutons and Caesar dressing wrapped in a freshly toasted tortilla.

Avocado Ranch Chicken Wrap

Chargrilled chicken, fresh avocado and housemade ranch wrapped in a freshly toasted tortilla.

The $10 Gotta HabitTM Box Deal

For fans who want the full spread, the $10 Gotta Habit Box Deal includes any Gotta Habit Wrap, fries, a side salad, or sweet potato fries, and a regular drink.

Freshly grilled. Wrapped and toasted. Made to order with ingredients you can taste. It's a fresh deal that's easy to crave and even easier to make a habit.

The $5 Gotta Habit Wraps and the $10 Gotta Habit Box Deals are available for a limited time at participating Habit locations nationwide.

For more information about Habit Burger & Grill and to find a restaurant near you, visit .

Connect with Habit Burger & Grill on social media on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and LinkedIn.

About Habit Burger & Grill

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers-it's a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. Habit Burger & Grill has earned notable recognition, with its Double Char being ranked #1 by USA Today 10Best1, its Tempura Green Beans also reaching a #1 rank in USA Today 10Best2, and its Chicken Club recognized as the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal3. The brand was also featured in Newsweek's“America's Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and included in Thrillist's roundup of“Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” Habit Burger & Grill has since grown to over 385 restaurants across 14 states and internationally-continuing to serve up bold fresh flavors, cooked-to-order. Learn more at .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at