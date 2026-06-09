Joey Chestnut Teams Up With Dr. Tobias For New Campaign:“Cleanse Like A Winner”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Competitive eating icon brings championship mindset to everyday wellness routines

OMAHA, NE, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FitLife Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTLF), a leader in innovative nutritional supplements and wellness products, today announced a new partnership between Dr. Tobias® and legendary competitive eater Joey Chestnut. The campaign, built around the tagline“Cleanse Like a Winner,” brings together Chestnut's championship mindset with Dr. Tobias' focus on everyday wellness and digestive health support.

The collaboration pairs one of the most recognizable names in sports entertainment with Dr. Tobias Colon 14 Day Cleanse in a campaign designed to inspire people to reset routines, stay consistent, and approach wellness with the mindset of a champion.

Known worldwide for his record-breaking performances and larger-than-life personality, Chestnut brings humor, discipline, and authenticity to the partnership – showing fans that even champions know the importance of getting back on track.

“I put my body through a lot when I do competitions and eating challenges. I need to be intentional with what I consume in between. I've regularly done cleanses to help me reset and restore my balance. When I discovered Dr. Tobias, it quickly became my favorite. It's easy and it fits into my routine. This partnership was so authentic and just made too much sense. You don't have to be a competitive eater to benefit from Dr. Tobias products though. We're going to have some fun in making people aware of that,” said Chestnut.

The“Cleanse Like a Winner” campaign will roll out across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and digital platforms with a mix of comedic content, behind-the-scenes moments, wellness routines, and motivational messaging inspired by Joey's competitive spirit.

“Joey is disciplined, driven, and genuinely passionate about digestive wellness. He brings the kind of energy, authenticity, and champion mindset we wanted for this campaign,” said Cassie Anderson, Director of Sponsorships.“Together, we're creating a fresh, entertaining approach to wellness that feels both motivating and approachable.”

The partnership reflects Dr. Tobias' investment in culturally relevant campaigns that connect wellness with real-life habits and personalities consumers already know and love.

“Joey Chestnut represents commitment and consistency in his approach to holistic wellbeing that aligns perfectly with the Dr. Tobias Colon 14 Day Cleanse,” said Dayton Judd, CEO of FitLife Brands.“This partnership gives us an exciting opportunity to connect with customers in a fresh, entertaining way while reinforcing our focus on gut health and everyday wellness routines.”

The“Cleanse Like a Winner” campaign launches today across Dr. Tobias and Joey Chestnut social channels.

About Dr. Tobias

Dr. Tobias is a wellness brand focused on helping consumers support their everyday health routines through thoughtfully formulated supplements designed for modern lifestyles. Available on DrTobias, Amazon, TikTok and more, Dr. Tobias Colon 14 Day Cleanse is a staple in digestive health supplements.

About Joey Chestnut

Joey Chestnut is a world-renowned competitive eater and multiple-time champion recognized globally for his record-breaking performances, larger-than-life personality, and unmatched competitive drive.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands is a developer and marketer of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements and wellness products for health-conscious consumers. FitLife markets over 500 different products online and through various retail locations. FitLife is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. For more information, please visit our website at .

CONTACT:...