Russia Says Western Plans For Palestinian Territories Ignore Arab States, Risk Failure

Speaking to Russian state news agency TASS, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday that some Western-backed think tanks were promoting“alternative schemes” for the future of Palestine, including proposals linking Palestinian territories with neighboring Arab countries.

Zakharova described the proposals as“dubious” and said similar ideas had been raised in the past but were firmly rejected by both the Palestinian people and Arab states. She argued that such initiatives contradict international legal frameworks, including U.N. Security Council and General Assembly resolutions, the Arab Peace Initiative, and the Madrid Principles.

She accused supporters of the plans of disregarding the will of regional populations and pursuing what she called a“neo-colonial” approach to the Palestinian issue.

“The only viable alternative is coordinated international and regional efforts,” Zakharova said, stressing that any sustainable settlement must involve Arab countries and respect their positions.

She added that the issue is particularly important at a time when the Middle East remains under pressure from recent tensions involving Iran and Israel and the broader regional fallout from months of conflict.

Her comments came after Iran and Israel said they had halted attacks on each other for now following days of missile and air strikes. Both sides, however, have warned that hostilities could resume if new attacks occur.

The Palestinian issue has returned to the center of regional diplomacy since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023. Arab governments have repeatedly reiterated support for a two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.

Russia has consistently backed the two-state framework and called for renewed political negotiations based on U.N. resolutions and internationally recognized agreements aimed at ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.