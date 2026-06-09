India Exposes Police Brutality In Pok, Islamabad's 'Desperate Attempt' To Cover Its Own Failings

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) India on Tuesday slammed Pakistan for unleashing a pattern of fake news and videos while making a "desperate attempt" to cover-up its own failings and deflect attention away from its human rights abuses during the ongoing crackdown on protesters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Addressing a weekly media briefing on Tuesday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India hopes that the international community will hold Pakistan accountable for its misdeeds and abuses.

When asked about the ongoing protests and crackdown on protesters in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Jaiswal responded, "We continue to see in this context, a pattern of fake news and videos emanating from Pakistan. It is a desperate attempt by Pakistan to cover-up its own failings and deflect attention away from its human rights abuses. There are reports of police brutality in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in which several people have been killed and there are several more who have been injured. We hope the international community will hold Pakistan accountable for its misdeeds and abuses."

As many as 12 people, including eight protesters and four security personnel, have been killed as clashes erupted between the members of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) and law enforcement personnel in Rawalakot city of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), local media reported on Tuesday.

Local authorities confirmed that several security officials were also injured. According to leading Pakistani daily 'The News International', after the incident, strict security arrangements have been put in place in PoJK and authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation.

The clashes have been reported days after the PoJK government declared JAAC a proscribed group under anti-terrorism laws ahead of its planned protest on June 9.

Rawalakot has become the epicentre of a widening wave of protests across PoK after authorities launched a crackdown on activists linked to the JAAC, a report stated.

Citing local activists and members of the movement, the 'European Times' reported that tensions intensified after authorities designated the JAAC as a banned organisation and rolled out a series of security measures ahead of its planned long march. The protesting leaders also alleged that internet services across PoK had been suspended since the night of June 5, severely disrupting communication throughout the region.

According to the report, public outrage intensified following reports that Shahzaib Habib and Amjid Kashmiri, both from JAAC, lost their lives during confrontations tied to the ongoing demonstrations. It added that their deaths have become a focal point of the movement, with protesters accusing security forces of using excessive force against peaceful protesters.

Reports from various parts of PoK suggest that the protest movement has expanded beyond Rawalakot, with demonstrations and shutter-down strikes reported in Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Tata Pani, and Plandari. In Plandari, local activists reportedly blocked key access routes as part of the widening agitation.