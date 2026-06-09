Ameesha Patel Net Worth: 5 Hits In 26 Years, But Her Net Worth Will Blow Your Mind

Ameesha Patel Net Worth: On her birthday, we're diving deep into Ameesha Patel's life. How old is the 'Gadar' actress, really? Which film marked her blockbuster debut? And what's her actual net worth? Let's find out.

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel is now 51 years old. She was born on June 9, 1975, in Mumbai. Even though Ameesha hasn't delivered many hit films in her career, she owns property worth crores and has a pretty impressive car collection.

Ameesha Patel has been active in the Bollywood industry for the last 26 years, though she has had few hits. When it comes to her wealth, she owns property worth ₹280 crore. Besides films, she earns crores every month from brand endorsements, stage shows, and her rental properties. Her monthly income is between ₹1 to ₹2 crore, and her annual earnings are around ₹25 crore. She charges ₹50 to ₹80 lakh for a single show.

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Ameesha Patel owns a magnificent house in a posh area of Mumbai, which she designed herself. The home features Italian lamps, M.F. Husain paintings, and vintage decor. On top of that, she also owns several premium rental properties in Pali Hill.

Ameesha Patel is a big fan of cars. Her collection includes luxury vehicles like a Range Rover Sport (₹1.38 crore), a Mercedes-Benz S-Class (₹1.88 crore), an Audi Q7 (₹83.91 lakh), a BMW 5 Series (₹68.90 crore), a Toyota Fortuner (₹33.64 lakh), and a Kia Carnival (₹52.42 lakh).

Ameesha Patel stepped into Bollywood with the 2000 film 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai'. She starred opposite Hrithik Roshan in the movie. This Rakesh Roshan directorial created a huge buzz upon release. The film won 92 awards, which is a record in itself.

In her 26-year film career, Ameesha Patel has worked in many movies, but only 5 became hits. Her successful films are 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai', 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', 'Humraaz', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', and 'Gadar 2'. Currently, she does not have any major film offers.