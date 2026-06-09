Vijay Sethupathi Stuns As Blind Beggar In Slumdog: 33 Temple Road Teaser

Director Puri Jagannadh has just released the teaser for his new film, 'Slumdog: 33 Temple Road'. The big highlight is Vijay Sethupathi, who appears as a blind beggar, but his real identity is a total mystery. This pan-India action movie also features big names like Tabu and our very own Duniya Vijay.

Puri Jagannadh has finally unveiled the teaser for his highly anticipated pan-India action film, 'Slumdog: 33 Temple Road'. The teaser shows National Award-winning actor Vijay Sethupathi in a role we've never seen him in before. He plays a blind beggar, but there's a huge question mark over who he really is.

The production house, Puri Connects, released the teaser, calling the film a story of "survival, rage, and destiny." The clip is packed with high-octane action, emotional moments, and a lot of suspense. Naturally, it's already creating a huge buzz on social media.

A Teaser Packed with Action and Mystery

The teaser kicks off with Vijay Sethupathi's character delivering a powerful dialogue against people who exploit beggars. You can feel the pain and anger in his voice as he gives a serious warning to those who take advantage of the weak. After that, we see a quick montage of violent scenes and a desperate fight for survival, giving us a glimpse into the city's dark underbelly.

The mystery around Sethupathi's character is the teaser's biggest highlight. At first, he seems blind and helpless, but by the end, his sharp mind and lethal fighting skills leave everyone stunned. It makes you wonder: is he really blind, or is it all part of a much bigger plan?

A Star-Studded Cast and Crew

This film has a massive star cast. The brilliant Tabu plays a tough-as-nails police officer. Samyuktha is in a very different and strong role, something she hasn't done before. And from our own Sandalwood, Duniya Vijay is playing the main villain, and it looks like he's ready for a massive showdown. Brahmaji and VTV Ganesh are also in key supporting roles.

Sam K. Naidu's cinematography really brings the film's gritty world to life. And the background score by National Award-winning composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar just adds to the teaser's intensity.

Pan-India Release in 2026

The film is produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under their Puri Connects banner, in partnership with JB Motion Pictures. The team is planning a worldwide theatrical release in 2026. This action-packed entertainer will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.