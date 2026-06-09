Verified Once, Trusted Forever? Regula To Discuss The Future Of Age Assurance At Identity Week Europe 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON, Va., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Across industries, age assurance systems are typically designed around a simple assumption - the person who passes verification is the same person who continues using the account. In reality, accounts can be shared among family members, transferred to younger siblings, or even bought and sold online. As a result, even robust age checks can lose their value over time.

This challenge is the focus of Regula's presentation at Identity Week Europe 2026, where Arif Mamedov, CEO of Regula Forensics, Inc., delivers a session titled "Verified Once, Assumed Forever: From One-Time Age Checks to Continuous Identity Assurance."









At the Identity Week Europe 2026, Regula is discussing why age verification should become a continuous process rather than a one-time check

The need to move from one-time verification to continuous assurance

The topic comes as age verification moves from industry best practice to regulatory expectation. Requirements related to age assurance and protection of minors are being introduced or strengthened across multiple jurisdictions, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, and several US states. At the same time, enforcement actions continue to highlight the limitations of traditional approaches that rely on a single verification event.

"Most age verification discussions still focus on how to verify a user at onboarding. But that is only part of the problem," says Arif Mamedov, CEO of Regula Forensics, Inc. "The more important question is what happens afterward. A verified account can be shared, transferred, or used by someone other than the original account holder. Businesses need to think beyond one-time checks and build systems that maintain identity assurance throughout the customer journey."

At the Identity Week Europe 2026, Arif Mamedov will explore why many age assurance failures stem not from weaknesses in individual technologies, but from system design assumptions. The session will explore real-world examples of account sharing, device transfer, and verified account marketplaces, as well as practical approaches to continuous identity assurance. The central idea is that age verification should not be treated as a one-time checkpoint, but as an ongoing process of building and maintaining trust.

How Regula advances age assurance

Regula's identity verification solutions combine document verification, biometric checks, liveness detection, and multiple data cross-checks to help organizations verify age efficiently. Depending on regulatory and business requirements, organizations can apply different levels of assurance - from portrait-based age estimation to thorough document-backed verification.

Regula's age estimation approach is backed by independent evaluations. In its latest participation in the NIST Face Analysis Technology Evaluation (FATE) for age estimation, the company achieved the highest overall accuracy among all tested vendors, delivering the most precise age estimation results across multiple geographies and demographic groups. Regula also ranked among the top three vendors in the Challenge 25 and Child Online Safety (13-16) categories, demonstrating strong performance in use cases directly linked to underage access prevention and online child protection.

The company also pioneers a privacy-first approach to identity verification, in general, and age assurance in particular, which has earned industry recognition. Most recently, Regula has been named a High Performer in Identity Verification by G2 and received an analyst's accolade for ensuring trustworthy identity verification while minimizing the collection and storage of personal data.

Beyond technology development, Regula actively contributes to industry discussions around age assurance. Through its dedicated Age Verification Knowledge Hub, the company tracks regulatory developments, enforcement actions, emerging technologies, and implementation best practices, helping organizations navigate a rapidly evolving age assurance landscape.

Meet Regula at Identity Week Europe 2026

Identity Week Europe 2026 is taking place on June 9-10 in Amsterdam, bringing together identity, security, fraud prevention, and digital trust professionals from across Europe and beyond.

To learn more about Regula's identity verification technologies and meet the team at Identity Week Europe 2026, visit booth 904 or check it on the company's website.

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of identity verification (IDV) solutions and forensic devices, trusted by over 2,000 organizations across regulated industries worldwide. Regula IDV solutions deliver end-to-end document verification, biometric authentication, and identity lifecycle management. They enable organizations to prevent fraud by ensuring the integrity of every signal behind each decision. Built on 34 years of document forensics expertise, fully proprietary technology, and an in-house forensic laboratory, Regula maintains the world's largest template library of 16,000+ ID templates from 254 countries and territories. The company's technologies are deployed at 80+ border control authorities worldwide. Recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Identity Verification.

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