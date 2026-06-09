Ballou Named Among Europe's Best PR Agencies While Expanding U.S. Client Portfolio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The strategic communications partner for innovative companies secures back-to-back industry recognition from PRovoke and PRWeek as demand from U.S. companies scaling across Europe accelerates

LONDON, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Ballou, the strategic communications firm that enables innovative companies to turn visibility into reputation and growth, announced a series of industry accolades alongside a significant expansion of its client portfolio, including several U.S.-headquartered brands.

Named among the Best Agencies in Europe 2026 and Best Agencies in the United Kingdom 2026 by PRovoke, and selected as a finalist for the PRWeek Global Awards 2026: Best Agency Europe, Ballou is one of the few firms recognized by both leading global industry publications in the same calendar year.

This recognition coincides with strong commercial momentum. Recent U.S. clients include Duolingo, Coursera, and Squarespace, alongside European high-growth scale-ups spanning fintech, AI, and SaaS.

"As an American who has spent 25 years building communications programs across Europe, I see firsthand what U.S. founders and investors often underestimate: reputation doesn't travel automatically across borders. The companies scaling successfully in Europe all share one thing; they've stopped treating communications as a visibility exercise and started treating it as a growth lever. That means a unified narrative, locally adapted, delivered by partners you can trust in every market," said Colette Ballou, chairwoman and founder.

The strategic partner for multi-market growth

U.S. companies, whether entering Europe for the first time or already operating across multiple markets, increasingly turn to Ballou as a single partner that can coordinate campaigns across Europe and the U.S., with local teams on the ground in each market. In a context where fragmented messaging directly undermines commercial credibility, Ballou's integrated model ensures communications functions as a measurable lever for business growth. Long-standing client relationships with Cloudflare, Facebook, ServiceNow, Red Hat, Samsung NEXT, Deel, Pinterest, and Box demonstrate the efficiency and credibility of the firm.

About Ballou

Ballou is a strategic communications firm that helps innovative companies and investment firms turn visibility into reputation and growth. Founded in 2002, Ballou has established teams across London, Paris, Berlin, Barcelona, and the U.S., supporting clients from Series A scale-ups to listed companies and leading VC funds. Services include strategic B2B and B2C PR, C-level advisory, AEO/GEO, social media, crisis communications, IPO, content creation, and public affairs.

balloupr - LinkedIn



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Contact:...