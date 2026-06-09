Yamuna Cleaning: Delhi L-G Vows To Deliver Results On The Ground

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu said on Tuesday that a cleaner, rejuvenated Yamuna remains a top priority, and the government is firmly committed to delivering visible, sustainable results on the ground.

Sharing key takeaways of a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Yamuna rejuvenation on Monday, Sandhu highlighted the push to convert the city's dairy waste into gas and manure.

In a post on X, Sandhu said,“Attended a meeting to review the rejuvenation of the Yamuna, chaired by Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShahJi. HM reviewed the progress of ongoing initiatives, emphasised the collective commitment to accelerate restoration efforts, and directed that progress be monitored through a fixed periodic review mechanism.”

The Lieutenant Governor said that the meeting resolved that the governments of Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, along with all concerned ministries, will work as one team under an integrated action plan.

“Key initiatives include a forthcoming MoU between Municipal Corporation of Delhi and National Dairy Development Board to convert dairy waste into gas and manure, fast-tracked desilting with commercial utilisation of silt, and strict monitoring of sewage and industrial discharge to ensure measurable outcomes,” he said in his post on social media.

The meeting, chaired by HM Shah, was also attended by Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal, Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh and senior officials

Home Minister Shah earlier said that the desilting of drains discharging into the Yamuna is proceeding rapidly. Of the 28.57 lakh MT of silt targeted for removal this year, 97 per cent has already been extracted, and the remainder will be removed by June 15.

He directed that the silt should be utilised in various projects to prevent it from washing back into the Yamuna during the rains.

The Union Minister stated that 129 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) have been constructed so far across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, and an additional 59 STPs will be built by the end of 2027.

The Home Minister directed that the functioning of STPs, industrial waste management, and discharges from all drains be closely monitored.