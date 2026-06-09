Cyber Slavery: CBI Arrests 2 Persons For Luring Youth To Myanmar, Cambodia

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) The CBI arrested two key accused in connection with an ongoing investigation into a human trafficking network that lured Indian job seekers to scam compounds for cyber slavery in Myanmar and Cambodia, an official said on Tuesday.

One of the arrested accused worked on behalf of a scam compound operator and played a critical role in arranging logistics for Indian nationals trafficked to Myanmar through Thailand, said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The victims were transported from Bangkok to Mae Sot before being illegally moved across the Thailand-Myanmar border into scam compounds operating in Myanmar. The accused is alleged to have coordinated transportation and logistical support for the trafficking network.

The second arrested accused played a central role in managing a network of sub-agents across India on behalf of scam compound operators, said the CBI.

The CBI investigations indicate that he operated from an office located within a scam compound near the Thailand–Myanmar border and received payments in cryptocurrency from operators of the illegal establishments, it said.

The federal probe agency is investigating a criminal network of agents and facilitators who recruited Indian citizens by promising attractive jobs in countries across Southeast Asia.

Victims were subsequently transported to scam compounds, primarily located in Myanmar and Cambodia, where they were subjected to conditions described as“cyber slavery.”

These scam compounds are operated by transnational cybercrime syndicates and serve as hubs for large-scale cyber-enabled financial fraud targeting victims across multiple countries, according to an official statement.

Indian nationals trafficked to these facilities were allegedly coerced into participating in illegal cybercrime activities. Their freedom of movement was restricted, passports were confiscated, and several victims reportedly faced physical and psychological abuse, according to the CBI.

In many cases, families were compelled to pay substantial sums of money to secure the release of their relatives, it said.

Earlier in May, the CBI conducted coordinated searches at eight locations across four states as part of the same investigation and arrested an accused involved in the trafficking network.

The CBI urged citizens to exercise extreme caution while responding to overseas job offers circulated through social media platforms, messaging applications, or informal contacts.

Individuals are advised to verify the authenticity of employment opportunities through official channels, as such fraudulent offers can lead not only to financial loss and exploitation but also to serious legal, physical, and psychological consequences, it said.