Manipur CM Flags Off 13 Mobile Medical Units To Strengthen Healthcare In Remote Hill Areas

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, June 9 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Tuesday said that the government is committed to providing quality healthcare services across both the Imphal Valley and the hill regions by ensuring efficient manpower, modern infrastructure and the use of advanced medical technology.

Flagging off 13 Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) at the Directorate of Health Services, Lamphel, Imphal, for deployment in the hill districts, the Chief Minister said that, as part of the government's commitment to strengthening healthcare access in the hill districts, the MMUs would play a crucial role in delivering essential health services to people living in remote and underserved areas.

"These 13 Mobile Medical Units will strengthen healthcare delivery in the underserved and remote hill districts, ensuring that quality medical services reach every citizen at their doorstep. This initiative reflects the government's unwavering commitment to improving public health, enhancing healthcare accessibility, and building a healthier, stronger and disease-free Manipur," he said in a post on his Facebook account.

The 13 MMUs have been launched in the hill districts of Manipur under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) and the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DA-JGUA), aimed at improving healthcare outreach among tribal and vulnerable populations.

A senior official of the Health and Family Welfare Department said that the MMUs would provide a comprehensive range of healthcare services, including general outpatient consultations, basic diagnostic facilities, distribution of essential medicines, and maternal and child healthcare services. They would also conduct screening for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes and hypertension, provide oral healthcare services, organise health education and awareness programmes, and facilitate referral services whenever specialised treatment is required.

The flag-off ceremony was attended by Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Sumant Singh, Director of Health Services Dr N. Hemantakumar Singh, State Mission Director of the National Health Mission (NHM), Manipur, Dr M. Dinesh Singh, and other senior officials of the Directorate of Health Services.