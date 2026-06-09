SHOCKING Surat Zoo Footage: Viral Video Shows Visitors Throwing Stones At Tiger, Sparks Outrage Online (WATCH)

A disturbing video from Surat's Sarthana Nature Park Zoo has triggered widespread outrage after visitors were allegedly seen throwing stones at a tiger resting peacefully inside its enclosure. Concerns over animal welfare and the abuse of wildlife in captivity have been rekindled by the brief video, which has gone popular on social media. In the footage, a tiger is shown sleeping peacefully within its enclosure until people start throwing stones at it, perhaps in an effort to amuse themselves or elicit a response. One individual is prominently visible in the footage as the animal remains confined within its habitat.

Animal enthusiasts have been startled by the occurrence, with many pointing out that the tiger was unable to avoid human intervention even inside a fenced enclosure.

The irony that tigers, who already face risks in the wild, are now being tormented even in areas intended to protect them was brought to light in the popular post that accompanied the video. "If we cannot respect a tiger's space when it is lying quietly in captivity, what hope do we have of coexisting with wildlife in the wild?" the post questioned, urging authorities to take strict action against those responsible.

Additionally, the film has brought attention to the larger problem of how people behave around imprisoned animals and the obligations that guests have when they visit zoos and wildlife parks.

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Netizens React With Anger

Online viewers expressed anger and fury about the animal's treatment in response to the clip, which caused a wave of censure person said, "These individuals ought to be housed in zoos rather than animals.

Someone else said, "He needs to be thrown in," while a few others asked why someone would purposefully bother an animal that was just blissfully sleeping.

While several users sought lifetime bans and legal action against individuals involved, others claimed the episode demonstrated a lack of compassion for wildlife.