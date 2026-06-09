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Türkiye's BIST 100 Opens Tuesday Higher
(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark equity index pushed higher at the opening bell on Tuesday, with the BIST 100 gaining 39.68 points — a 0.29% uptick — to reach 13,900.27 points.
The advance builds on Monday's strong session, when the index surged 1.22% to close at 13,860.59 points. Trading activity on the day was robust, with transaction volumes hitting 171 billion Turkish liras — equivalent to approximately $3.72 billion.
On the currency front, the Turkish lira was changing hands at 46.1210 against the US dollar, 53.2870 versus the euro, and 61.6760 to the British pound, as of 10:00 a.m. local time (0700 GMT).
In commodities, gold held firm at $4,334 per ounce, while Brent crude futures were trading at $93.1 per barrel.
The advance builds on Monday's strong session, when the index surged 1.22% to close at 13,860.59 points. Trading activity on the day was robust, with transaction volumes hitting 171 billion Turkish liras — equivalent to approximately $3.72 billion.
On the currency front, the Turkish lira was changing hands at 46.1210 against the US dollar, 53.2870 versus the euro, and 61.6760 to the British pound, as of 10:00 a.m. local time (0700 GMT).
In commodities, gold held firm at $4,334 per ounce, while Brent crude futures were trading at $93.1 per barrel.
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