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Samsung Introduces Next-Gen Galaxy Watch Features for AI-Powered Everyday Health Companion
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) - New update transforms the user experience from passive tracking to proactive guidance with a suite of personalized, intuitive daily insights
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. recently announced a major update to the Samsung Health app, transforming the upcoming Galaxy Watch into a proactive, intelligent health partner. Starting June 8, Samsung will begin rolling out the app update to showcase the key health features included in the upcoming Galaxy Watch. The update makes daily health management effortless by translating complex biometric data — from overnight sleep to daily activity — into simple, actionable guidance.
“Samsung Health is evolving to connect health data measured by Galaxy Watch with AI-based insights, enabling users to understand their physical and mental condition more easily and intuitively,” said Hon Pak, Senior Vice President and Head of the Digital Health Team for the Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung Electronics will continue to expand proactive and personalized health management experiences based on the connected Galaxy ecosystem and digital health innovations.”
This advancement is a key milestone in Samsung's overarching vision for a truly AI-powered health platform designed to help users stay ahead of their health. The newly announced health features will first be available on the upcoming Galaxy Watch.
Features Transforming Galaxy Watch into an Intelligent Health Partner
The Samsung Health update comes with the following features:
•Vitals: A Better Understanding of the Body’s Signals — Previously, Samsung Health monitored specific health metrics to help measure users’ daily Energy Score. Now, Samsung Health is taking this a step further. When users wake up, the new Vitals feature analyzes five key overnight bio-signals — heart rate, heart rate variability, respiratory rate, skin temperature and blood oxygen — against their true resting baseline. It sends notifications only when it detects meaningful deviations, helping users determine if they need more rest or are fighting an illness, without causing alert fatigue.
•Heart Health Score: Improved Long-Term Wellness — Last year, Samsung introduced Vascular Load to help users monitor vascular stress and adopt a more holistic approach to health. Today, that vision evolves into the Heart Health Score. This single daily metric takes the insights previously found in Vascular Load — such as sleep, stress and activity — and combines them with body composition data. The result is a unified score that clearly identifies the habits impacting users’ long-term well-being, giving them immediate clarity on their heart health.
•Daily Cardio Load: Smarter Cardiovascular Training — When users are deciding how hard to push during aerobic exercise, Daily Cardio Load measures accumulated cardiovascular strain. By calculating daily load and maximum training capacity, it recommends optimal training targets and rest times to ensure users reach their goals without risking burnout or injury.
•Fitness Index: Seamless Progress Tracking — The Fitness Index ensures exercise routines are working by analyzing metrics like heart rate, VO2 max (a key measure of aerobic fitness) and daily steps against users’ peers. By clearly identifying individual physical strengths and weaknesses, it delivers tailored content and personalized goals so users can make continuous, targeted improvements.
New Samsung Health Design for a Simplified, Personal Experience
To make these proactive insights easy to find, Samsung Health introduces a streamlined layout organized into five core pillars: Sleep, Activity, Nutrition, Mindfulness and Vitals. Within the Home screen, users can now easily access their daily wellness tips alongside their AI-powered Energy Score. This centralized view removes guesswork from health management, allowing users to quickly understand how different aspects of their routine interconnect at a single glance.
Upgraded Capabilities for Proactive Wellness
Samsung Health is also significantly advancing the core features users already rely on, delivering deeper personalization with greater precision. As users navigate their day, Antioxidant Index now provides an even clearer roadmap of their nutritional intake. With new trend charts and daily history logs, it visually connects users’ dietary choices to physical responses over time. Behind the scenes, the AGEs index has been enhanced to quietly work in the background, capturing automatic overnight measurements to build a long-term picture of how lifestyle choices accumulate in users’ bodies. This helps users uncover health insights that truly matter for their well-being.
Comprehensive wellness extends to external environments, as well, with Samsung offering a brand-new Hearing Health feature that integrates seamlessly across the Galaxy ecosystem. By monitoring surrounding ambient noise through Galaxy Watch, it delivers personalized analytics to help protect the user’s ears — whether they are on a loud commute or dialing up the music during a workout.
Together, these advanced refinements and new ecosystem-connected features turn everyday data into simple, practical guidance, setting the perfect stage for the future of Samsung Health.
A Seamlessly Connected Health Ecosystem
Samsung's expansive ecosystem unlocks the true power of these new features, seamlessly managing health across users’ Galaxy mobile phones and connected devices. This frictionless integration ensures that personalized insights are always accessible, providing a unified view of user well-being. These advancements offer a glimpse into the future of Samsung Health — a future that will be fully realized with the launch of Samsung’s next generation of Galaxy Watches, engineered to bring this proactive intelligence to life like never before.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. recently announced a major update to the Samsung Health app, transforming the upcoming Galaxy Watch into a proactive, intelligent health partner. Starting June 8, Samsung will begin rolling out the app update to showcase the key health features included in the upcoming Galaxy Watch. The update makes daily health management effortless by translating complex biometric data — from overnight sleep to daily activity — into simple, actionable guidance.
“Samsung Health is evolving to connect health data measured by Galaxy Watch with AI-based insights, enabling users to understand their physical and mental condition more easily and intuitively,” said Hon Pak, Senior Vice President and Head of the Digital Health Team for the Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung Electronics will continue to expand proactive and personalized health management experiences based on the connected Galaxy ecosystem and digital health innovations.”
This advancement is a key milestone in Samsung's overarching vision for a truly AI-powered health platform designed to help users stay ahead of their health. The newly announced health features will first be available on the upcoming Galaxy Watch.
Features Transforming Galaxy Watch into an Intelligent Health Partner
The Samsung Health update comes with the following features:
•Vitals: A Better Understanding of the Body’s Signals — Previously, Samsung Health monitored specific health metrics to help measure users’ daily Energy Score. Now, Samsung Health is taking this a step further. When users wake up, the new Vitals feature analyzes five key overnight bio-signals — heart rate, heart rate variability, respiratory rate, skin temperature and blood oxygen — against their true resting baseline. It sends notifications only when it detects meaningful deviations, helping users determine if they need more rest or are fighting an illness, without causing alert fatigue.
•Heart Health Score: Improved Long-Term Wellness — Last year, Samsung introduced Vascular Load to help users monitor vascular stress and adopt a more holistic approach to health. Today, that vision evolves into the Heart Health Score. This single daily metric takes the insights previously found in Vascular Load — such as sleep, stress and activity — and combines them with body composition data. The result is a unified score that clearly identifies the habits impacting users’ long-term well-being, giving them immediate clarity on their heart health.
•Daily Cardio Load: Smarter Cardiovascular Training — When users are deciding how hard to push during aerobic exercise, Daily Cardio Load measures accumulated cardiovascular strain. By calculating daily load and maximum training capacity, it recommends optimal training targets and rest times to ensure users reach their goals without risking burnout or injury.
•Fitness Index: Seamless Progress Tracking — The Fitness Index ensures exercise routines are working by analyzing metrics like heart rate, VO2 max (a key measure of aerobic fitness) and daily steps against users’ peers. By clearly identifying individual physical strengths and weaknesses, it delivers tailored content and personalized goals so users can make continuous, targeted improvements.
New Samsung Health Design for a Simplified, Personal Experience
To make these proactive insights easy to find, Samsung Health introduces a streamlined layout organized into five core pillars: Sleep, Activity, Nutrition, Mindfulness and Vitals. Within the Home screen, users can now easily access their daily wellness tips alongside their AI-powered Energy Score. This centralized view removes guesswork from health management, allowing users to quickly understand how different aspects of their routine interconnect at a single glance.
Upgraded Capabilities for Proactive Wellness
Samsung Health is also significantly advancing the core features users already rely on, delivering deeper personalization with greater precision. As users navigate their day, Antioxidant Index now provides an even clearer roadmap of their nutritional intake. With new trend charts and daily history logs, it visually connects users’ dietary choices to physical responses over time. Behind the scenes, the AGEs index has been enhanced to quietly work in the background, capturing automatic overnight measurements to build a long-term picture of how lifestyle choices accumulate in users’ bodies. This helps users uncover health insights that truly matter for their well-being.
Comprehensive wellness extends to external environments, as well, with Samsung offering a brand-new Hearing Health feature that integrates seamlessly across the Galaxy ecosystem. By monitoring surrounding ambient noise through Galaxy Watch, it delivers personalized analytics to help protect the user’s ears — whether they are on a loud commute or dialing up the music during a workout.
Together, these advanced refinements and new ecosystem-connected features turn everyday data into simple, practical guidance, setting the perfect stage for the future of Samsung Health.
A Seamlessly Connected Health Ecosystem
Samsung's expansive ecosystem unlocks the true power of these new features, seamlessly managing health across users’ Galaxy mobile phones and connected devices. This frictionless integration ensures that personalized insights are always accessible, providing a unified view of user well-being. These advancements offer a glimpse into the future of Samsung Health — a future that will be fully realized with the launch of Samsung’s next generation of Galaxy Watches, engineered to bring this proactive intelligence to life like never before.
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