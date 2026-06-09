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Southern Military Zone Foils Drone Drug Smuggling Attempt

Southern Military Zone Foils Drone Drug Smuggling Attempt


2026-06-09 07:08:50
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 9 (Petra) -- The Southern Military Zone early Tuesday foiled an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of narcotics by drone, in coordination with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department.

The rules of engagement were applied after Border Guard forces detected the drone and shot it down inside Jordanian territory. The seized items were referred to the competent authorities.

//Petra// AO

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Jordan News Agency

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