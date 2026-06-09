(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Canamera Returns 14 Metres of Ionic Clay REE Mineralisation Open at Depth at New Linda Target, Extending Turvolândia System Discovery Beyond Previously Known Drilling June 09, 2026 6:00 AM EDT | Source: Canamera Energy Metals Corp. Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) (FSE: 4LF0) (" Canamera " or the " Company ") today announced assay results from auger drill hole TUV-AUG-0043 at the Turvolândia Ionic Clay Rare Earth Project (the " Project ") in Minas Gerais, Brazil. The hole was drilled in a previously untested area of the Project, situated 3.3 kilometres north of the Marita target and 3.7 kilometres northwest of the Cordis target, and returned rare earth mineralisation from surface through 14 metres of depth, with the hole terminating in mineralised material and remaining open at depth. Highlights 14.0 metres (full hole, surface to end of hole) averaging: 2,208.6 ppm TREO1 664.7 ppm MREO2 + Y 178.0 ppm HREO3 545.7 ppm Nd2O3 + Pr6O11 24.0 ppm Dy2O3 + Tb4O7 Mineralisation intersected from surface through end of hole; hole terminated in mineralised material, remaining open at depth. For full geochemical assays as well as the TRE Oxide conversion table please see Appendix 1 and 2 at the bottom of this news release All samples returned Chemical Index of Alteration (" CIA ") values above 70%; average CIA of approximately 83%, consistent with advanced weathering profiles characteristic of ionic adsorption clay-hosted REE deposits Results confirm a new exploration target - Linda - located 3.3 km north of Marita and 3.7 km northwest of Cordis, establishing a three-target exploration framework encompassing Cordis, Marita, and Linda across the Turvolândia Project "The Linda result provides promising new data for evaluating Turvolândia," commented Brad Brodeur, Chief Executive Officer of Canamera Energy Metals Corp. "We drilled a 14M auger hole into a completely untested area and hit REE mineralisation from the first metre to the bottom of the hole, averaging over 2,200 ppm TREO and a healthy Magnetic REO + heavy REE Yttrium averaging 664.7 PPM - with grades still increasing at the full 14 metres depth and the hole still open. That is the kind of result that may be indicative of a broader mineralized system. Turvolândia now has three geophysically coherent targets defining a corridor, with substantial unexplored ground between them. We are moving quickly to evaluate that ground." About Hole TUV-AUG-0043 and the Linda Target Hole TUV-AUG-0043 was designed as an initial reconnaissance test of a largely unexplored portion of the Project. Prior to this hole, no systematic exploration had been conducted in the northern sector of the property. The Cordis and Marita targets represent the Company's two principal previously drilled REE exploration targets at the Project, each characterised by broad, near-surface ionic clay rare earth mineralisation extending from surface to end of hole. TUV-AUG-0043 was drilled approximately 3.3 kilometres north of Marita and 3.7 kilometres northwest of Cordis, in an area with no prior systematic exploration. Previous drilling at the Cordis and Marita targets has confirmed broad ionic clay rare earth mineralisation at Turvolândia. As announced in the Company's news release dated March 11, 2026, hole TUV-AUG-0007 at Cordis intersected 2 metres (14-16 m) grading 3,823 ppm TREO and 1,851 ppm MREO + Y, including a best 1 metre (15-16 m) grading 5,341 ppm TREO and 2,790 ppm MREO + Y, terminating in mineralisation, while hole TUV-AUG-0014 at Cordis intersected 13 metres grading 3,255 ppm TREO and 1,332 ppm MREO + Y from surface to end of hole. At Marita, hole TUV-AUG-0018 returned 2 metres grading 1,368 ppm TREO and 534 ppm MREO + Y, also terminating in mineralisation. The Linda target, defined by the results from TUV-AUG-0043 and supported by regional airborne geophysical data, is situated northwest of the Cordis target and north of the Marita target. Together, the three targets form a broadly distributed exploration framework across the Turvolândia Project, with approximately 2.7 kilometres separating the Cordis and Marita targets and meaningful untested ground between all three areas. Preliminary interpretation of the regional airborne geophysical survey indicates that the Linda target exhibits radiometric characteristics, including potassium channel responses and enhanced ternary radiometric products, comparable to those observed at the Cordis and Marita targets. While these geophysical similarities do not necessarily indicate equivalent mineralisation, they provide an important exploration vector and support the potential for additional ionic clay-hosted rare earth systems elsewhere within the broader Cordis-Marita-Linda target area.





Figure 1: Location map, with Enhanced Total Count Airborne Radiometric Image To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Assay Results Hole TUV-AUG-0043 was drilled vertically to a total depth of 14.0 metres. Three lithological units were encountered: a surface Soil horizon (0-1 m), a Clay Pedolith (1-10 m), and a Mottled Zone (10-14 m). The hole terminated in the Mottled Zone; the base of the weathered profile was not reached. Rare earth grades increase systematically from surface through the upper Clay Pedolith, with a pronounced step-up at the transition to the deeper Clay Pedolith and Mottled Zone, where values range from 2,545 to 2,958 ppm TREO. Full assay results for TUV-AUG-0043 are presented in Table 1 below. Table 1: Assay Results - TUV-AUG-0043

From

(m) To

(m) Lithology TREO

(ppm) MREO + Y

(ppm) Nd2O3 + Pr6O11

(ppm) Dy2O3 + Tb4O7

(ppm) HREO

(ppm) Ga

(ppm) 0 1 Soil 1,134.9 223.1 180.8 9.0 62.8 36.3 1 2 Clay Pedolith 914.8 175.5 143.8 6.6 47.1 32.3 2 3 Clay Pedolith 1,191.0 269.4 222.5 10.0 70.2 33.1 3 4 Clay Pedolith 1,573.0 436.5 369.3 14.0 100.2 33.7 4 5 Clay Pedolith 1,991.8 594.9 510.7 17.5 126.0 33.3 5 6 Clay Pedolith 1,994.3 602.6 517.6 17.1 128.1 32.1 6 7 Clay Pedolith 2,958.2 892.5 779.3 25.3 176.9 - 7 8 Clay Pedolith 2,575.3 827.6 715.1 23.6 172.0 - 8 9 Clay Pedolith 2,954.5 982.9 843.3 29.0 217.9 - 9 10 Clay Pedolith 2,545.6 833.5 717.1 23.9 178.7 - 10 11 Mottled Zone 2,629.5 846.8 709.6 28.1 211.3 - 11 12 Mottled Zone 2,749.7 860.8 688.0 34.0 260.0 - 12 13 Mottled Zone 2,754.3 832.1 635.0 38.3 289.4 - 13 14 Mottled Zone 2,953.9 927.8 607.1 59.6 451.3 - 0 14 Average 2,208.6 664.7 545.7 24.0 178.0 - 0 6 Average (Ga) 1,633.3 383.7 327.5 11.2 89.2 33.5

Notes:

Ga: not detected below 6 metres depth. - denotes below detection limit or not reported.

All values expressed as rare earth oxide equivalents. Conversion factors: JCU Advanced Analytical Centre.

TREO = CeO2 + Dy2O3 + Er2O3 + Eu2O3 + Gd2O3 + Ho2O3 + La2O3 + Lu2O3 + Nd2O3 + Pr6O11 + Sm2O3 + Tb4O7 + Tm2O3 + Y2O3 + Yb2O3

MREO = Dy2O3 + Nd2O3 + Pr6O11 + Tb4O7 + Y2O3

HREO = Dy2O3 + Er2O3 + Eu2O3 + Gd2O3 + Ho2O3 + Lu2O3 + Tb4O7 + Tm2O3 + Y2O3 + Yb2O3









Figure 2 - Hole TUV-AUG-0043 strip log

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Favourable Weathering Profile

The Chemical Index of Alteration ("CIA") is widely used as a proxy for weathering intensity and clay mineral development in ionic adsorption rare earth systems. CIA is defined as Al2O3 / (Al2O3 + CaO + Na2O + K2O) × 100. All 14 samples from TUV-AUG-0043 returned CIA values exceeding 70%, with an average CIA of approximately 83%.

Such values indicate highly developed clay-rich horizons formed under advanced tropical weathering conditions. Advanced weathering is considered a key characteristic of ionic clay rare earth deposits globally, as it creates the clay mineral surface area required to adsorb and concentrate rare earth elements. These results support the prospectivity of the Turvolândia Project for ionic adsorption clay-hosted REE mineralisation.

Next Steps

The Company is currently evaluating follow-up exploration programs to test the continuity of mineralisation between the Cordis, Marita, and Linda targets, as well as the depth extent of the weathered profile at TUV-AUG-0043 and across the Linda area. Future programs may include additional auger drilling to characterise the lateral extent of the Linda target and deeper diamond or RC drilling to evaluate the vertical extent of the weathered profile and potential for grade enhancement below the current drill depth.









Figure 3: Proposed Follow-Up Drilling at Linda

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There can be no assurance that future exploration programs will define economically recoverable mineral resources.

Assay Methodology and QA/QC

Auger drill samples were analyzed by SGS Geosol (ISO 9001, 14001 and 17025 certified), Belo Horizonte, Brazil, using lithium metaborate (LiBO2) fusion followed by inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry and mass spectrometry (ICP-OES/MS) for 49-element analysis, including all rare earth elements. The QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of certified reference materials (CRMs), blank standards and field duplicates. Elemental values were converted to rare earth oxide equivalents using standard conversion factors.

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Warren Robb, P.Geo. (British Columbia), VP Exploration of Canamera Energy Metals Corp. and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Robb is not independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101.

For a further discussion of the Company's QA/QC procedures and processes, please see its most recently-filed technical report, a copy of which may be obtained at .

About Canamera Energy Metals Corp.

Canamera Energy Metals Corp. is a rare earth elements exploration and development company with an expanding project portfolio across Brazil, the United States, and Canada. The Company is focused on advancing ionic clay REE projects in Brazil and critical mineral assets in North America to support Western rare earth supply chain independence. For more information, visit .

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Brad Brodeur

Chief Executive Officer

...

780-238-7163

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's evaluation of follow-up exploration programs, including potential auger drilling, diamond drilling, and RC drilling; the potential for mineralisation to continue at depth below TUV-AUG-0043; the potential for the Linda, Cordis, and Marita targets to be associated with comparable weathering and lithological domains; and the potential for ionic clay rare earth mineralisation to be present in untested areas of the Project.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Such assumptions include, without limitation: that follow-up drilling programs can be designed and executed on commercially reasonable terms; that the geological and geophysical interpretations of the Project are consistent with ionic adsorption clay-hosted rare earth mineralisation; that exploration results will continue to support the Company's assessment of the Project's potential; and that rare earth commodity prices and market conditions remain sufficient to support continued exploration investment.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that follow-up drilling does not confirm the continuity or extent of mineralisation at the Linda, Cordis, or Marita targets; the possibility that mineralisation does not continue at depth below TUV-AUG-0043; the risk that geophysical similarities between targets do not reflect equivalent or comparable mineralisation; the risk that ionic clay mineralisation at the Project is not amenable to economic extraction; uncertainty regarding the economic significance of gallium values; volatility in rare earth and critical mineral commodity prices; and general exploration risks inherent to the evaluation of mineral properties at an early stage. Readers are referred to the risk factors described in the Company's most recent continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

APPENDIX 1: GEOCHEMICAL ASSAYS DRILL HOLE TUV-AUG-0043

From To Ce

ppm Dy

ppm Er

ppm Eu

ppm Gd

ppm Ho

ppm La

ppm Lu

ppm Nd

ppm 0 1 517 6.51 2.92 1.17 9.63 1.17 181.5 0.29 116.3 1 2 424.7 4.86 2.23 0.97 7.09 0.85 142.1 0.25 91.6 2 3 491.2 7.25 3.08 1.31 11.64 1.28 206.7 0.31 143.9 3 4 535.5 10.17 4.31 1.85 16.76 1.78 306.5 0.43 239.6 4 5 602.8 12.65 5.06 2.38 21.87 2.23 422.6 0.49 331.6 5 6 592.9 12.41 5.39 2.58 22.08 2.23 425.3 0.56 335.3 6 7 866.9 18.53 7.67 3.87 33.93 3.16 647.5 0.75 509.3 7 8 678.4 17.11 7.11 3.73 31.29 2.98 585.6 0.67 463 8 9 690 20.83 9.09 4.78 42.19 3.69 721.8 0.84 545.1 9 10 628.7 17.19 7.48 3.99 32.59 3.1 603.9 0.69 463.6 10 11 624.4 20.15 8.46 4.61 39.71 3.54 657.7 0.84 456.4 11 12 661.6 24.38 11.16 5.01 44.93 4.55 698.5 1.07 438.2 12 13 703.9 27.74 12.56 4.79 47.21 5.02 688.4 1.12 403.5 13 14 722.5 43.89 19.49 5.9 63.06 7.66 731.2 1.73 386.2

From To Pr

ppm Sm

ppm Tb

ppm Tm

ppm Y

ppm Yb

ppm Ga

ppm TREO

ppm 0 1 37.36 37.36 1.28 0.37 26.25 2.3 36.3 1,134.9 1 2 30.61 30.61 0.91 0.3 19.67 1.8 32.3 914.8 2 3 45.24 45.24 1.47 0.42 28.98 2.3 33.1 1,191.0 3 4 74.36 74.36 2.01 0.56 41.87 3 33.7 1,573.0 4 5 102.58 102.58 2.5 0.69 52.54 3.7 33.3 1,991.8 5 6 104.73 104.73 2.47 0.7 53.39 4 32.1 1,994.3 6 7 153.29 153.29 3.46 0.85 69.2 5.2 0 2,958.2 7 8 144.9 144.9 3.34 0.95 70.06 5 0 2,575.3 8 9 171.76 171.76 4.31 1.17 87.13 6.3 0 2,954.5 9 10 145.96 145.96 3.55 0.97 72.87 5.3 0 2,545.6 10 11 146.75 146.75 4.23 1.16 85.85 6.2 0 2,629.5 11 12 146.41 146.41 5.1 1.44 109.32 7.7 0 2,749.7 12 13 136.05 136.05 5.5 1.57 125.03 8.1 0 2,754.3 13 14 129.67 129.67 7.88 2.41 205.53 13.5 0 2,953.9

APPENDIX 2: CONVERSION TABLE

Element ➔ Factor ➔ Oxide Unit Ce 1.2284 CeO2 ppm Dy 1.1477 Dy2O3 ppm Er 1.1435 Er2O3 ppm Eu 1.1579 Eu2O3 ppm Gd 1.1526 Gd2O3 ppm Ho 1.1455 Ho2O3 ppm La 1.1728 La2O3 ppm Lu 1.1371 Lu2O3 ppm Nd 1.1664 Nd2O3 ppm Pr 1.2082 Pr6O11 ppm Sm 1.1596 Sm2O3 ppm Tb 1.1762 Tb4O7 ppm Tm 1.1421 Tm2O3 ppm Y 1.2699 Y2O3 ppm Yb 1.1387 Yb2O3 ppm

1 TREO = CeO2 + Dy2O3 + Er2O3 + Eu2O3 + Gd2O3 + Ho2O3 + La2O3 + Lu2O3 + Nd2O3 + Pr6O11 + Sm2O3 + Tb4O7 + Tm2O3 + Y2O3 + Yb2O3

2 MREO = Dy2O3 + Nd2O3 + Pr6O11 + Tb4O7 + Y2O3

3 HREO = Dy2O3 + Er2O3 + Eu2O3 + Gd2O3 + Ho2O3 + Lu2O3 + Tb4O7 + Tm2O3 + Y2O3 + Yb2O3







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Source: Canamera Energy Metals Corp.