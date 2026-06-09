Canamera Returns 14 Metres Of Ionic Clay REE Mineralisation Open At Depth At New Linda Target, Extending Turvolândia System Discovery Beyond Previously Known Drilling

Canamera Returns 14 Metres Of Ionic Clay REE Mineralisation Open At Depth At New Linda Target, Extending Turvolândia System Discovery Beyond Previously Known Drilling
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
|Lithology
| TREO
(ppm)
| MREO + Y
(ppm)
| Nd2O3 + Pr6O11
(ppm)
| Dy2O3 + Tb4O7
(ppm)
| HREO
(ppm)
| Ga
(ppm)
|0
|1
|Soil
|1,134.9
|223.1
|180.8
|9.0
|62.8
|36.3
|1
|2
|Clay Pedolith
|914.8
|175.5
|143.8
|6.6
|47.1
|32.3
|2
|3
|Clay Pedolith
|1,191.0
|269.4
|222.5
|10.0
|70.2
|33.1
|3
|4
|Clay Pedolith
|1,573.0
|436.5
|369.3
|14.0
|100.2
|33.7
|4
|5
|Clay Pedolith
|1,991.8
|594.9
|510.7
|17.5
|126.0
|33.3
|5
|6
|Clay Pedolith
|1,994.3
|602.6
|517.6
|17.1
|128.1
|32.1
|6
|7
|Clay Pedolith
|2,958.2
|892.5
|779.3
|25.3
|176.9
|-
|7
|8
|Clay Pedolith
|2,575.3
|827.6
|715.1
|23.6
|172.0
|-
|8
|9
|Clay Pedolith
|2,954.5
|982.9
|843.3
|29.0
|217.9
|-
|9
|10
|Clay Pedolith
|2,545.6
|833.5
|717.1
|23.9
|178.7
|-
|10
|11
|Mottled Zone
|2,629.5
|846.8
|709.6
|28.1
|211.3
|-
|11
|12
|Mottled Zone
|2,749.7
|860.8
|688.0
|34.0
|260.0
|-
|12
|13
|Mottled Zone
|2,754.3
|832.1
|635.0
|38.3
|289.4
|-
|13
|14
|Mottled Zone
|2,953.9
|927.8
|607.1
|59.6
|451.3
|-
|0
|14
|Average
|2,208.6
|664.7
|545.7
|24.0
|178.0
|-
|0
|6
|Average (Ga)
|1,633.3
|383.7
|327.5
|11.2
|89.2
|33.5
Notes:
Ga: not detected below 6 metres depth. - denotes below detection limit or not reported.
All values expressed as rare earth oxide equivalents. Conversion factors: JCU Advanced Analytical Centre.
TREO = CeO2 + Dy2O3 + Er2O3 + Eu2O3 + Gd2O3 + Ho2O3 + La2O3 + Lu2O3 + Nd2O3 + Pr6O11 + Sm2O3 + Tb4O7 + Tm2O3 + Y2O3 + Yb2O3
MREO = Dy2O3 + Nd2O3 + Pr6O11 + Tb4O7 + Y2O3
HREO = Dy2O3 + Er2O3 + Eu2O3 + Gd2O3 + Ho2O3 + Lu2O3 + Tb4O7 + Tm2O3 + Y2O3 + Yb2O3
Figure 2 - Hole TUV-AUG-0043 strip log
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Favourable Weathering Profile
The Chemical Index of Alteration ("CIA") is widely used as a proxy for weathering intensity and clay mineral development in ionic adsorption rare earth systems. CIA is defined as Al2O3 / (Al2O3 + CaO + Na2O + K2O) × 100. All 14 samples from TUV-AUG-0043 returned CIA values exceeding 70%, with an average CIA of approximately 83%.
Such values indicate highly developed clay-rich horizons formed under advanced tropical weathering conditions. Advanced weathering is considered a key characteristic of ionic clay rare earth deposits globally, as it creates the clay mineral surface area required to adsorb and concentrate rare earth elements. These results support the prospectivity of the Turvolândia Project for ionic adsorption clay-hosted REE mineralisation.
Next Steps
The Company is currently evaluating follow-up exploration programs to test the continuity of mineralisation between the Cordis, Marita, and Linda targets, as well as the depth extent of the weathered profile at TUV-AUG-0043 and across the Linda area. Future programs may include additional auger drilling to characterise the lateral extent of the Linda target and deeper diamond or RC drilling to evaluate the vertical extent of the weathered profile and potential for grade enhancement below the current drill depth.
Figure 3: Proposed Follow-Up Drilling at Linda
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
There can be no assurance that future exploration programs will define economically recoverable mineral resources.
Assay Methodology and QA/QC
Auger drill samples were analyzed by SGS Geosol (ISO 9001, 14001 and 17025 certified), Belo Horizonte, Brazil, using lithium metaborate (LiBO2) fusion followed by inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry and mass spectrometry (ICP-OES/MS) for 49-element analysis, including all rare earth elements. The QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of certified reference materials (CRMs), blank standards and field duplicates. Elemental values were converted to rare earth oxide equivalents using standard conversion factors.
The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Warren Robb, P.Geo. (British Columbia), VP Exploration of Canamera Energy Metals Corp. and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Robb is not independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101.
For a further discussion of the Company's QA/QC procedures and processes, please see its most recently-filed technical report, a copy of which may be obtained at .
About Canamera Energy Metals Corp.
Canamera Energy Metals Corp. is a rare earth elements exploration and development company with an expanding project portfolio across Brazil, the United States, and Canada. The Company is focused on advancing ionic clay REE projects in Brazil and critical mineral assets in North America to support Western rare earth supply chain independence. For more information, visit .
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Brad Brodeur
Chief Executive Officer
...
780-238-7163
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's evaluation of follow-up exploration programs, including potential auger drilling, diamond drilling, and RC drilling; the potential for mineralisation to continue at depth below TUV-AUG-0043; the potential for the Linda, Cordis, and Marita targets to be associated with comparable weathering and lithological domains; and the potential for ionic clay rare earth mineralisation to be present in untested areas of the Project.
Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Such assumptions include, without limitation: that follow-up drilling programs can be designed and executed on commercially reasonable terms; that the geological and geophysical interpretations of the Project are consistent with ionic adsorption clay-hosted rare earth mineralisation; that exploration results will continue to support the Company's assessment of the Project's potential; and that rare earth commodity prices and market conditions remain sufficient to support continued exploration investment.
Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that follow-up drilling does not confirm the continuity or extent of mineralisation at the Linda, Cordis, or Marita targets; the possibility that mineralisation does not continue at depth below TUV-AUG-0043; the risk that geophysical similarities between targets do not reflect equivalent or comparable mineralisation; the risk that ionic clay mineralisation at the Project is not amenable to economic extraction; uncertainty regarding the economic significance of gallium values; volatility in rare earth and critical mineral commodity prices; and general exploration risks inherent to the evaluation of mineral properties at an early stage. Readers are referred to the risk factors described in the Company's most recent continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
APPENDIX 1: GEOCHEMICAL ASSAYS DRILL HOLE TUV-AUG-0043
|From
|To
| Ce
ppm
| Dy
ppm
| Er
ppm
| Eu
ppm
| Gd
ppm
| Ho
ppm
| La
ppm
| Lu
ppm
| Nd
ppm
|0
|1
|517
|6.51
|2.92
|1.17
|9.63
|1.17
|181.5
|0.29
|116.3
|1
|2
|424.7
|4.86
|2.23
|0.97
|7.09
|0.85
|142.1
|0.25
|91.6
|2
|3
|491.2
|7.25
|3.08
|1.31
|11.64
|1.28
|206.7
|0.31
|143.9
|3
|4
|535.5
|10.17
|4.31
|1.85
|16.76
|1.78
|306.5
|0.43
|239.6
|4
|5
|602.8
|12.65
|5.06
|2.38
|21.87
|2.23
|422.6
|0.49
|331.6
|5
|6
|592.9
|12.41
|5.39
|2.58
|22.08
|2.23
|425.3
|0.56
|335.3
|6
|7
|866.9
|18.53
|7.67
|3.87
|33.93
|3.16
|647.5
|0.75
|509.3
|7
|8
|678.4
|17.11
|7.11
|3.73
|31.29
|2.98
|585.6
|0.67
|463
|8
|9
|690
|20.83
|9.09
|4.78
|42.19
|3.69
|721.8
|0.84
|545.1
|9
|10
|628.7
|17.19
|7.48
|3.99
|32.59
|3.1
|603.9
|0.69
|463.6
|10
|11
|624.4
|20.15
|8.46
|4.61
|39.71
|3.54
|657.7
|0.84
|456.4
|11
|12
|661.6
|24.38
|11.16
|5.01
|44.93
|4.55
|698.5
|1.07
|438.2
|12
|13
|703.9
|27.74
|12.56
|4.79
|47.21
|5.02
|688.4
|1.12
|403.5
|13
|14
|722.5
|43.89
|19.49
|5.9
|63.06
|7.66
|731.2
|1.73
|386.2
|From
|To
| Pr
ppm
| Sm
ppm
| Tb
ppm
| Tm
ppm
| Y
ppm
| Yb
ppm
| Ga
ppm
| TREO
ppm
|0
|1
|37.36
|37.36
|1.28
|0.37
|26.25
|2.3
|36.3
|1,134.9
|1
|2
|30.61
|30.61
|0.91
|0.3
|19.67
|1.8
|32.3
|914.8
|2
|3
|45.24
|45.24
|1.47
|0.42
|28.98
|2.3
|33.1
|1,191.0
|3
|4
|74.36
|74.36
|2.01
|0.56
|41.87
|3
|33.7
|1,573.0
|4
|5
|102.58
|102.58
|2.5
|0.69
|52.54
|3.7
|33.3
|1,991.8
|5
|6
|104.73
|104.73
|2.47
|0.7
|53.39
|4
|32.1
|1,994.3
|6
|7
|153.29
|153.29
|3.46
|0.85
|69.2
|5.2
|0
|2,958.2
|7
|8
|144.9
|144.9
|3.34
|0.95
|70.06
|5
|0
|2,575.3
|8
|9
|171.76
|171.76
|4.31
|1.17
|87.13
|6.3
|0
|2,954.5
|9
|10
|145.96
|145.96
|3.55
|0.97
|72.87
|5.3
|0
|2,545.6
|10
|11
|146.75
|146.75
|4.23
|1.16
|85.85
|6.2
|0
|2,629.5
|11
|12
|146.41
|146.41
|5.1
|1.44
|109.32
|7.7
|0
|2,749.7
|12
|13
|136.05
|136.05
|5.5
|1.57
|125.03
|8.1
|0
|2,754.3
|13
|14
|129.67
|129.67
|7.88
|2.41
|205.53
|13.5
|0
|2,953.9
APPENDIX 2: CONVERSION TABLE
|Element
|➔ Factor ➔
|Oxide
|Unit
|Ce
|1.2284
|CeO2
|ppm
|Dy
|1.1477
|Dy2O3
|ppm
|Er
|1.1435
|Er2O3
|ppm
|Eu
|1.1579
|Eu2O3
|ppm
|Gd
|1.1526
|Gd2O3
|ppm
|Ho
|1.1455
|Ho2O3
|ppm
|La
|1.1728
|La2O3
|ppm
|Lu
|1.1371
|Lu2O3
|ppm
|Nd
|1.1664
|Nd2O3
|ppm
|Pr
|1.2082
|Pr6O11
|ppm
|Sm
|1.1596
|Sm2O3
|ppm
|Tb
|1.1762
|Tb4O7
|ppm
|Tm
|1.1421
|Tm2O3
|ppm
|Y
|1.2699
|Y2O3
|ppm
|Yb
|1.1387
|Yb2O3
|ppm
1 TREO = CeO2 + Dy2O3 + Er2O3 + Eu2O3 + Gd2O3 + Ho2O3 + La2O3 + Lu2O3 + Nd2O3 + Pr6O11 + Sm2O3 + Tb4O7 + Tm2O3 + Y2O3 + Yb2O3
2 MREO = Dy2O3 + Nd2O3 + Pr6O11 + Tb4O7 + Y2O3
3 HREO = Dy2O3 + Er2O3 + Eu2O3 + Gd2O3 + Ho2O3 + Lu2O3 + Tb4O7 + Tm2O3 + Y2O3 + Yb2O3
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Canamera Energy Metals Corp.
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