Radja Revolusi 25Th Anniversary Concert Ignites Stadium Hoki Bukit Jalil On 11 July 2026 With Guest DJ Nathalie Holscher

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Iconic Indonesian rock band Radja is set to deliver an unforgettable night of rock anthems, nostalgia, and high-energy beats as they celebrate their 25th anniversary with a massive concert at Stadium Hoki Bukit Jalil.

Titled Revolusi Radja 25th, the highly anticipated event will take place on Saturday, 11 July 2026 at 8:30 PM. Fans across Malaysia and the region can expect a spectacular performance filled with timeless hits such as“Cinderella”,“Jujur”,“Tulus”, and many more that have defined a generation of rock music in Indonesia and Southeast Asia.

Joining Radja for a special performance is popular DJ Nathalie Holscher, who will bring electrifying electronic touches to the band's classic songs, creating a fresh and dynamic fusion that promises to get the entire stadium singing and dancing along.

“After 25 incredible years, we are thrilled to bring Revolusi Radja to our fans in Malaysia. This is more than just a concert - it's a celebration of our journey, our music, and the unbreakable bond we share with our supporters. We can't wait to ignite Bukit Jalil together!” said the band.

Presented by PT Dhyah Production & MyTicket, the concert is expected to draw thousands of fans to the iconic Stadium Hoki Bukit Jalil, a venue capable of hosting up to 20,000 spectators for major events.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, 11 July 2026

Time: 8:30 PM

Venue: Stadium Hoki Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur

Special Guest: DJ Nathalie Holscher

Tickets: Now on sale exclusively via MyTicket

This milestone concert marks a significant moment for Radja, who formed in Banjarmasin, Indonesia in 1999 (with official activities ramping up in 2001). With millions of album sales and a string of chart-topping hits, Radja has become one of the most enduring and beloved rock acts in the region. The 25th anniversary tour celebrates their legacy while looking forward to the next chapter of their musical revolution.

“MyTicket is proud to partner with PT Dhyah Production to bring this epic celebration to Malaysian fans,” said a representative from MyTicket.“With our seamless ticketing platform, zero fees for organizers, and buyer-friendly experience, we are committed to making this anniversary concert accessible and memorable for everyone.”

Tickets are selling fast. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early through the official platform to avoid disappointment.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: myticket/events/revolusi-radja-25th

About Radja

Radja is a prominent Indonesian rock band known for their powerful vocals, melodic rock sound, and massive hits that have resonated across generations. With over 25 years in the industry, the band continues to captivate audiences with their high-energy live performances.

About MyTicket

MyTicket is a leading white-label ticketing and event management platform in Southeast Asia. Offering full branding control, competitive fees, direct bank payouts, and advanced features including QR access, CRM tools, and marketing integrations, MyTicket powers successful events across Malaysia and beyond.

About PT Dhyah Production

PT Dhyah Production is a premier event promoter specialising in bringing top regional and international artists to Malaysian stages.

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