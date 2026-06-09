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Synthetic Biology Market To Surpass $78.16Bn By 2034 As Engineering Living Cells Becomes The New Industrial Revolution
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- .,....%.
The rise of biological engineering, DNA synthesis, CRISPR-based gene editing, and AI-driven design is changing how living systems are built and used. The advances are helping industries move faster in pharmaceuticals, agriculture, specialty chemicals, materials science and consumer goods. The market is also getting a boost from rising research investment, bio-based product demand and larger use of synthetic DNA and genome editing tools.
:. '.
&
Synthetic Biology Market Spans Seven Industries, and it is Disrupting Every One of Them
Synthetic biology is not limited to one industry. It is spreading across healthcare, agriculture, chemicals, materials, consumer products, and more. That wide reach is the main reason investors are paying close attention. Unlike many new technologies, it can influence several markets at the same time.
: Oligonucleotide/Oligo Pools & Synthetic DNA, Enzymes, Cloning Technologies Kits, Xeno-Nucleic Acids, Chassis Organism
: NGS Technology, PCR Technology, Genome Editing Technology, Bioprocessing Technology, Other Technologies
: Healthcare, Non-Healthcare
:
.North America: US, Canada
.Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Rest of Europe
.Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, Malaysia, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of Asia Pacific
.Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa
.Latin America: Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America
-
Synthetic biology is moving from a research topic to a commercial platform because four forces are pushing the market at the same time. AI, inexpensive DNA synthesis, sustainability goals, and government funding are making the field faster, wider, and more investable. These changes are pushing synthetic biology into more real world use.
.: AI is cutting down discovery time. It improves the way biological systems are designed. Tools like AlphaFold changed protein structure work. AI-designed genetic circuits are now entering pipelines. Biofoundry models allow companies run many design-build-test-learn cycles together, which saves time and helps development move faster.
.: The cost of producing synthetic DNA has fallen sharply over time. This has made it easier for startups and smaller research groups to enter the field. Lower costs are helping the DNA synthesis market to grow. The lower cost factor is enabling more synthetic biology applications.
.: Many firms are under pressure to cut emissions and reduce petrochemical use. Synthetic biology is supporting create bio based chemicals, fuels, plastics, textiles, and food ingredients through metabolic engineering pathways. This makes it useful for companies seeking cleaner production methods.
.: Public funding is also giving the sector momentum. Programs in the US, Europe, and the UK are treating synthetic biology as an essential strategic area. That support is helping the biofoundry market grow and is encouraging scale up in the sector.
-:
:
Move beyond abstract potential, buyers want to know where revenue is real today and where the next wave is building. In synthetic biology, that picture is getting clearer. Healthcare still brings in the largest share, while industrial biotechnology is gaining speed as companies push bio-based production into real manufacturing. Agriculture is also opening new commercial space as precision gene editing, engineered microbes, and alternative food ingredients move closer to wider adoption.
.
Healthcare remains the largest area where synthetic biology is generating revenue today. Recombinant protein therapeutics like insulin and growth hormone already form a mature revenue stream. mRNA vaccine platforms also gave the field a major push, especially after COVID-19 outbreak accelerated biomanufacturing capacity worldwide. In cell therapy, synthetic gene circuits are being used to control immune cell behavior more precisely. Another area of interest is microbiome engineering, especially for gut health, oncology and rare metabolic diseases.
.
Industrial biotechnology is one of the fastest-growing non-pharma areas. Companies are using synthetic biology to produce bio-based nylon, spider silk proteins, and biodegradable plastics. Fermentation-based flavors and fragrances are also replacing older petrochemical methods in some products. Biofuels and sustainable aviation fuel precursors are being developed through metabolic engineering of yeast and algae. Another area of interest is cell-free synthetic biology which allows for rapid prototyping of industrial enzymes without the need for a live organism.
.
Agriculture is another key use case. Synthetic biology is helping develop nitrogen-fixing microbes to reduce reliance on synthetic fertilizer. It is also being used in disease-resistant crop development through precision gene editing. Lab-grown food ingredients such as animal-free dairy proteins, egg proteins and fats are also becoming more visible in the market.
: -,, -
The competitive landscape for synthetic biology is becoming more structured, and companies are moving in clear tiers. Established players are building the core infrastructure. Smaller firms are pushing faster innovation in narrow areas. This is also where synthetic biology companies are becoming more essential to pharmaceutical biotechnology.
.: Ginkgo Bioworks, Twist Bioscience, Illumina, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the market leaders. Ginkgo is focused on horizontal platform model and biofoundry services. Twist offers synthetic DNA manufacturing at scale. Illumina supports sequencing. Thermo Fisher offers tools, reagents, and bioproduction systems.
.: High-growth companies include Zymergen, Synthego, Mammoth Biosciences, Absci Corporation, and Recursion Pharmaceuticals. These firms are active in gene editing, platform development, and data-driven biology.
.: Regional and specialist players are also growing. In China, companies such as BGI Genomics and SynBio Tech are building local strength. In Europe, names like Eligo Bioscience and Octarine Bio are gaining attention. In India, CSIR-backed programs are helping the field move forward.
M&A activity is also increasing. Large pharma and chemical companies are buying synbio platforms to secure bio-based supply chains and therapeutic pipelines.
, &
,, '
Synthetic biology is growing fast, but it still faces a few important pressure points. Biosecurity, regulation, and scale-up costs continue to shape how quickly the market can expand. These issues are important for both developers and buyers, especially in the industrial biotechnology market.
.: There is no single global rulebook for synthetic organisms. In the US, oversight is split between the FDA, EPA and USDA. This can complicate compliance for new companies. In Europe, rules around contained use and deliberate release add further complexity.
.: DNA synthesis supports create useful products, but it also has dual use concerns. The same tools used for medicines can also be misused. That's why screening standards and export controls are becoming tighter.
.: Consumer acceptance is still uneven. The issue is especially important for synbio-derived food ingredients. This is a bigger concern in Europe and parts of Asia, where labeling and safety debates continue.
.-: Scale up from lab to manufacturing is still expensive and uncertain. Optimization of fermentation yield is still a major bottleneck for industrial biotechnology.
; -
North America leads the synthetic biology market, while Asia-Pacific is growing the fastest as countries increase investment in biotech and manufacturing.
. commands global revenue and leads the market. The US is home to 60%+ of the top synthetic biology companies, and funding support from programs like Living Foundries and NIH continues to keep the innovation pipeline active. Canada is also emerging as a strong biotech hub, especially in the Toronto-Waterloo corridor.
. is building strength in industrial biotech. Germany, the UK, and the Netherlands are leading activity. EU help for the Green Deal Industrial Plan is supporting push the move toward bio-based chemicals. Both of these are helping support that shift. The UK is also treating synthetic biology as a strategic capability after Brexit.
.- is the fastest-growing region. China is investing aggressively in domestic DNA synthesis and genomics capacity. Singapore is growing as a regional hub through Biopolis. Japan is aiming more on fermentation based industrial uses.
. and MEA are still early in development, but agricultural biotechnology is helping shape the market there.
Access the latest Synthetic Biology Market intelligence report published by Polaris Market Research. The study covers revenue forecasts across major segments, technologies, applications, and geographies, along with analysis of growth drivers such as genome editing, sustainable biomanufacturing, drug discovery, and personalized medicine.
It also outlines opportunities linked to bio-based alternatives, food innovation, and AI-driven biological engineering, making it useful for biotech investors, pharmaceutical strategists, industrial chemical companies, and government science stakeholders tracking this fast-moving market
"Need custom synthetic biology market intelligence for your specific application or geography? Talk with a Polaris analyst today."
The rise of biological engineering, DNA synthesis, CRISPR-based gene editing, and AI-driven design is changing how living systems are built and used. The advances are helping industries move faster in pharmaceuticals, agriculture, specialty chemicals, materials science and consumer goods. The market is also getting a boost from rising research investment, bio-based product demand and larger use of synthetic DNA and genome editing tools.
:. '.
&
Synthetic Biology Market Spans Seven Industries, and it is Disrupting Every One of Them
Synthetic biology is not limited to one industry. It is spreading across healthcare, agriculture, chemicals, materials, consumer products, and more. That wide reach is the main reason investors are paying close attention. Unlike many new technologies, it can influence several markets at the same time.
: Oligonucleotide/Oligo Pools & Synthetic DNA, Enzymes, Cloning Technologies Kits, Xeno-Nucleic Acids, Chassis Organism
: NGS Technology, PCR Technology, Genome Editing Technology, Bioprocessing Technology, Other Technologies
: Healthcare, Non-Healthcare
:
.North America: US, Canada
.Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Rest of Europe
.Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, Malaysia, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of Asia Pacific
.Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa
.Latin America: Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America
-
Synthetic biology is moving from a research topic to a commercial platform because four forces are pushing the market at the same time. AI, inexpensive DNA synthesis, sustainability goals, and government funding are making the field faster, wider, and more investable. These changes are pushing synthetic biology into more real world use.
.: AI is cutting down discovery time. It improves the way biological systems are designed. Tools like AlphaFold changed protein structure work. AI-designed genetic circuits are now entering pipelines. Biofoundry models allow companies run many design-build-test-learn cycles together, which saves time and helps development move faster.
.: The cost of producing synthetic DNA has fallen sharply over time. This has made it easier for startups and smaller research groups to enter the field. Lower costs are helping the DNA synthesis market to grow. The lower cost factor is enabling more synthetic biology applications.
.: Many firms are under pressure to cut emissions and reduce petrochemical use. Synthetic biology is supporting create bio based chemicals, fuels, plastics, textiles, and food ingredients through metabolic engineering pathways. This makes it useful for companies seeking cleaner production methods.
.: Public funding is also giving the sector momentum. Programs in the US, Europe, and the UK are treating synthetic biology as an essential strategic area. That support is helping the biofoundry market grow and is encouraging scale up in the sector.
-:
:
Move beyond abstract potential, buyers want to know where revenue is real today and where the next wave is building. In synthetic biology, that picture is getting clearer. Healthcare still brings in the largest share, while industrial biotechnology is gaining speed as companies push bio-based production into real manufacturing. Agriculture is also opening new commercial space as precision gene editing, engineered microbes, and alternative food ingredients move closer to wider adoption.
.
Healthcare remains the largest area where synthetic biology is generating revenue today. Recombinant protein therapeutics like insulin and growth hormone already form a mature revenue stream. mRNA vaccine platforms also gave the field a major push, especially after COVID-19 outbreak accelerated biomanufacturing capacity worldwide. In cell therapy, synthetic gene circuits are being used to control immune cell behavior more precisely. Another area of interest is microbiome engineering, especially for gut health, oncology and rare metabolic diseases.
.
Industrial biotechnology is one of the fastest-growing non-pharma areas. Companies are using synthetic biology to produce bio-based nylon, spider silk proteins, and biodegradable plastics. Fermentation-based flavors and fragrances are also replacing older petrochemical methods in some products. Biofuels and sustainable aviation fuel precursors are being developed through metabolic engineering of yeast and algae. Another area of interest is cell-free synthetic biology which allows for rapid prototyping of industrial enzymes without the need for a live organism.
.
Agriculture is another key use case. Synthetic biology is helping develop nitrogen-fixing microbes to reduce reliance on synthetic fertilizer. It is also being used in disease-resistant crop development through precision gene editing. Lab-grown food ingredients such as animal-free dairy proteins, egg proteins and fats are also becoming more visible in the market.
: -,, -
The competitive landscape for synthetic biology is becoming more structured, and companies are moving in clear tiers. Established players are building the core infrastructure. Smaller firms are pushing faster innovation in narrow areas. This is also where synthetic biology companies are becoming more essential to pharmaceutical biotechnology.
.: Ginkgo Bioworks, Twist Bioscience, Illumina, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the market leaders. Ginkgo is focused on horizontal platform model and biofoundry services. Twist offers synthetic DNA manufacturing at scale. Illumina supports sequencing. Thermo Fisher offers tools, reagents, and bioproduction systems.
.: High-growth companies include Zymergen, Synthego, Mammoth Biosciences, Absci Corporation, and Recursion Pharmaceuticals. These firms are active in gene editing, platform development, and data-driven biology.
.: Regional and specialist players are also growing. In China, companies such as BGI Genomics and SynBio Tech are building local strength. In Europe, names like Eligo Bioscience and Octarine Bio are gaining attention. In India, CSIR-backed programs are helping the field move forward.
M&A activity is also increasing. Large pharma and chemical companies are buying synbio platforms to secure bio-based supply chains and therapeutic pipelines.
, &
,, '
Synthetic biology is growing fast, but it still faces a few important pressure points. Biosecurity, regulation, and scale-up costs continue to shape how quickly the market can expand. These issues are important for both developers and buyers, especially in the industrial biotechnology market.
.: There is no single global rulebook for synthetic organisms. In the US, oversight is split between the FDA, EPA and USDA. This can complicate compliance for new companies. In Europe, rules around contained use and deliberate release add further complexity.
.: DNA synthesis supports create useful products, but it also has dual use concerns. The same tools used for medicines can also be misused. That's why screening standards and export controls are becoming tighter.
.: Consumer acceptance is still uneven. The issue is especially important for synbio-derived food ingredients. This is a bigger concern in Europe and parts of Asia, where labeling and safety debates continue.
.-: Scale up from lab to manufacturing is still expensive and uncertain. Optimization of fermentation yield is still a major bottleneck for industrial biotechnology.
; -
North America leads the synthetic biology market, while Asia-Pacific is growing the fastest as countries increase investment in biotech and manufacturing.
. commands global revenue and leads the market. The US is home to 60%+ of the top synthetic biology companies, and funding support from programs like Living Foundries and NIH continues to keep the innovation pipeline active. Canada is also emerging as a strong biotech hub, especially in the Toronto-Waterloo corridor.
. is building strength in industrial biotech. Germany, the UK, and the Netherlands are leading activity. EU help for the Green Deal Industrial Plan is supporting push the move toward bio-based chemicals. Both of these are helping support that shift. The UK is also treating synthetic biology as a strategic capability after Brexit.
.- is the fastest-growing region. China is investing aggressively in domestic DNA synthesis and genomics capacity. Singapore is growing as a regional hub through Biopolis. Japan is aiming more on fermentation based industrial uses.
. and MEA are still early in development, but agricultural biotechnology is helping shape the market there.
Access the latest Synthetic Biology Market intelligence report published by Polaris Market Research. The study covers revenue forecasts across major segments, technologies, applications, and geographies, along with analysis of growth drivers such as genome editing, sustainable biomanufacturing, drug discovery, and personalized medicine.
It also outlines opportunities linked to bio-based alternatives, food innovation, and AI-driven biological engineering, making it useful for biotech investors, pharmaceutical strategists, industrial chemical companies, and government science stakeholders tracking this fast-moving market
"Need custom synthetic biology market intelligence for your specific application or geography? Talk with a Polaris analyst today."
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