Canadian Ghgsat Supports Turkmenistan With Satellite-Based Emissions Monitoring
The engagement was carried out within the framework of the EU-funded project“EU for Green Development in Turkmenistan: Policy Dialogue and Climate Action 2024–2029,” implemented by the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ), and was hosted at the Information and Analytical Center of the Scientific Research Institute of Natural Gas of Turkmengaz State Concern.
During the session, GHGSat specialists presented advanced satellite technologies for high-resolution emissions detection, alongside data processing systems and spectral analysis methods intended for industrial-scale greenhouse gas monitoring, including applications within the energy sector.--
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