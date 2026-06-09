JRTV Unveils Digital Platform For Al-Nashama's Historic World Cup Journey

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 9 (Petra) -- As Jordan prepares for its historic debut on football's biggest stage, the Jordan Radio and Television Corporation (JRTV) has launched a new digital platform aimed at turning global attention on the national team into an opportunity to showcase the Kingdom itself.

The multilingual website, jordanworldcup, is designed to serve as a central hub for fans following Jordan's World Cup journey while offering international audiences a broader introduction to the country's history, culture and tourism appeal.

JRTV Director General Muhannad Safadi told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the platform goes beyond match coverage, presenting Jordan's story to the world through content available in Arabic, English and Spanish. The initiative seeks to connect football enthusiasts with the people, places and heritage behind the national team's rise to the global stage.

Visitors can access the latest team news, feature stories, documentaries and live broadcasts from Jordan Sports TV, creating a single destination for following the tournament and the team's preparations.

The platform also highlights Jordan's archaeological treasures, cultural landmarks and modern achievements, capitalizing on the unprecedented international exposure generated by the World Cup to strengthen the country's global visibility.

According to Safadi, the website reflects a blend of Jordanian identity and modern digital storytelling, offering an engaging experience that mirrors the Kingdom's ambition to present itself to new audiences around the world.

The launch forms part of a broader media effort accompanying Jordan's first-ever World Cup appearance, transforming a sporting milestone into a platform for national promotion and international outreach.

//Petra//WH