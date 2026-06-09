Research Fellow, Health Policy, Trinity College Dublin

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Dr Mary Guy is an expert in national and EU health law and policy with a background in UK academia, and further professional experience as a Policy Advisor and Translator in the UK Civil Service. She is an English native speaker with professional fluency in French, German, and Dutch.

Mary is currently writing on:

* Sláintecare implementation in Ireland

* Public/private healthcare interaction in Ireland and the UK

* The evolving role of the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care in the UK

* Solidarity in European Healthcare

* State aid and Services of General Economic Interest in Healthcare

Her second monograph, Solidarity in European Healthcare - A Law Analysis, is under contract with Edward Elgar.

–present Research Fellow, Trinity College Dublin

2017 University of East Anglia, PhD

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