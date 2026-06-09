Gemma L. Williams



Teaching Fellow, School of Psychology, Sport and Health Sciences, University of Portsmouth Honorary Visiting Lecturer, Brighton and Sussex Medical School, University of Sussex

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Gemma is interdisciplinary researcher working at the intersection of cognition, linguistics and critical neurodiversity studies with a central focus on advancing social justice and improving the quality of life of neurodivergent people. Her Linguistics PhD investigated the breakdowns in mutual understanding that can occur between autistic and non-autistic people, based on the idea of the 'double empathy problem'. Her doctoral research has also included a focus on loneliness in autism and the use of creative and participatory methodologies.

She is a Teaching Fellow in Psychology at the University of Portsmouth, an Honorary Visiting Lecturer at Brighton and Sussex Medical School, a member of the Westminster Commission on Autism and an Associate Member of the Heasman Flow Lab (York St John University). She also previously worked as an Associate with the National Development Team for Inclusion, contributing to a number of commissioned reports, projects and inquiries aimed at improving service provision for autistic and neurodivergent people within the UK, NHS England and Local Authorities.

Her research has utilised participatory and co-productive methodologies to investigate the intersections of neurodivergence and: healthcare access, loneliness, homelessness, women and AFAB people's reproductive health, sensory environments, and flow states – with the aim of identifying systemic barriers and enabling neurodivergent flourishing.

Gemma's monograph 'Understanding Others in a Neurodiverse World', was published by Pavilion Press in July 2024 and her second book, 'Neurodiversity in ELT - a Primer' was published by Pavilion ELT in April 2026.



2026–present Teaching Fellow, Portsmouth University

2025–present Honorary Visiting Lecturer, Sussex University

2023–2024 Research Officer, Swansea University

2021–2023 Postdoctoral research fellow, Brighton University

2021–2021 Lecturer (fixed short term), Brighton University 2021–2021 Postdoctoral Researcher (fixed short term), York St John



2021 Brighton University, PhD 2017 Sussex University, MA

ExperienceEducation