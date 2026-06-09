Contentstack Introduces Its Agentic Experience Platform (AXP) With Agent OS And Agent Accelerator To Remove Roadblocks To Enterprise AI ROI And Adoption

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Agentic Experience Platform introduces a governed ecosystem across brand, content, and context, delivering day-one value for enterprises moving from AI experimentation to operational impact.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contentstack, the independent CMS pioneer redefining agentic digital experiences, today announced its solution for the agent-enabled enterprise: the Agentic Experience Platform (AXP). The announcement includes the general availability of Agent OS, an autonomous agent layer spanning content, data, and real-time personalization, as well as the launch of Agent Accelerator, a program designed to take customers from AI experiment to operational impact. Together, the offerings create a path for organizations to realize value from agentic AI by ensuring adoption, governance, and the seamless integration of AI workflows across content operations and customer data.

As enterprises accelerate investment in AI, many are discovering that early deployments have created more complexity across their digital ecosystems. Content, customer data, and AI tools are often distributed across separate systems, leaving marketing leaders struggling to clearly measure what's working and what isn't at scale.

Contentstack AXP brings together the foundational building blocks of agentic experiences: content, context, and action, into a unified architecture that puts marketers in the driver's seat for realizing agentic AI scale and value.

The AI Execution Gap

Results from Contentstack's upcoming 2026 Agentic Enterprise Report show that 88% of leaders wish they had invested in foundational content and data infrastructure before deploying agentic AI. Most organizations are bottlenecked by disconnected systems: legacy digital experience platforms lack the real-time data activation required to harness true agentic power, while general-purpose AI tools lack the brand context and enterprise governance to safely act on a company's behalf.

Simply layering AI features onto a legacy or suite-bound content platform doesn't solve this problem. True operational velocity requires an entirely new architecture: a content system that governs what AI can say, a data system that knows who it's talking to, and an agent layer that can act on both.

"AI that generates content without knowing your customer is guessing. AI that knows your customer but runs without content governance will erode your brand," said Neha Sampat, CEO of Contentstack. "Every enterprise leader I talk to has a version of the same story: great AI tools, sitting on top of disconnected foundations, producing pilots that never scale. That's not an AI problem. That's an architecture problem. We built Agent OS to solve it."

Introducing the Agentic Experience Platform

Contentstack AXP brings together three core systems that work in coordination:



Content Cloud (Unified content foundation): A system for content governance and brand consistency across all digital channels, powered by a headless CMS, Asset Manager, front-end hosting, and Brand Kit for AI-powered brand guardrails.

Data Cloud (Real-time context): A system for unification of behavioral and intent signals and data activation powered by Lytics (CDP) and a native personalization engine to ground experiences in customer context. Agent OS (Architecture of action): A workforce of AI agents that are armed with the full context of your content and customer data to scale digital operations, powered by Polaris (in-app AI assistant), Agent Builder, and Automations.



On their own, each system is incomplete. Content without context fails to personalize. Context without governance erodes brand consistency. Agents without both are just expensive guesses. Together, they close the gap between AI ambition and operational reality.

Early Customer and Partner Adoption

Early adopters and implementation partners are already applying Agent OS to reduce manual effort and improve content accuracy across complex, distributed workflows.

“Accuracy of hotel data is critical for us,” said Jack Simkins, Digital Product Manager at Golfbreaks, who implemented an autonomous fact-checker agent that surfaces discrepancies to the team.“Keeping it up to date has always required significant manual effort. With Agent OS, we can run cross-referencing checks in the background and surface only the changes that matter. Now we're able to protect our customers' trust without the manual overhead that was becoming unsustainable.”

Contentstack's global partner ecosystem is also seeing firsthand how Contentstack AXP outperforms legacy digital experience providers.

“We've had early access to Agent OS, and it's already ahead of other solutions we've seen in operational AI execution,” said Meng Hak, Contentstack Practice Director at XCentium.“Our clients want autonomous AI capabilities, but they cannot compromise on security or brand alignment. Contentstack's architecture solves this by embedding strict governance directly into the agent layer, giving enterprises the automation they desire with the precise guardrails they require.”

Market Vision

Contentstack has a proven history of evolving ahead of major digital shifts, designing solutions that help enterprises transition seamlessly into the next era of technology. The introduction of AXP is the natural next step in Contentstack's leadership from Headless CMS to agentic experience orchestration. Rather than replacing existing systems, AXP is designed to connect and coordinate them, helping enterprises reduce fragmentation and unlock more adaptive, intelligent digital experiences.

“We're focused on building AI directly into the core of how TIME works, from how we surface our archives to how we shape new audience experiences," said Michael Mraz, General Manager of B2C and Head of Product at TIME. "It's about making our content more usable, more dynamic, and more alive inside the product. What matters is that we can do that safely, at scale, and in a way that actually fits how a modern newsroom operates.”

Industry analysts also note that the future of digital engagement relies on an entirely new class of content architecture.

“Intelligent content is going to go beyond the boundaries and limitations of content as we know it today. It's going to become a seamless flow of information and influence... through the use of what we're calling agentic content systems,” said Chuck Gahun, Principal Analyst at Forrester1. A Forrester blog post co-authored by Chuck states,“Those that build agentic content systems - grounded in structure, governance, modularity, and human-machine collaboration - will set the standard for the next era of engagement.”

A Structured Path To Agentic Adoption

To support enterprises through this transition, Contentstack is also introducing Agent Accelerator, a services-led program designed to move organizations from AI concepts to results. The program addresses a critical industry bottleneck: while tech adoption is moving rapidly, change management and organizational readiness remain massive operational hurdles, with Contentstack's upcoming research report revealing that 42% of organizations report that the lack of a clear internal owner has directly delayed their agentic AI initiatives.

The program meets organizations where they are, helping teams establish guardrails and move quickly from concept to scale. Contentstack is already proving this framework internally: its own Agent Accelerator web performance dashboard project resulted in a 95% reduction in manual effort, turning a data-gathering process that once took 45 minutes into one completed in seconds.

“After years of working directly with enterprise teams on AI and automation, we've seen where the real 'AI unlock' happens,” said Christine Masters, Senior AI Solutions Strategist at Contentstack.“Enterprise teams are done with vague AI promises. They need the right roadmap, guardrails, and operating model to put AI to work inside real daily functions. Agent Accelerator is built to help customers get there, from early ideas to agentic workflows that run in practice.”

Availability

Agent OS is generally available as of today.

To learn more or to join the Agent Accelerator program, visit .

To see real use cases of Contentstack's full AXP vision in action, along with insights from leading digital executives shaping the next wave of AI adoption, join us at ContentCon later this year.

About Contentstack

Contentstack is redefining how modern digital experiences are built and managed. As the pioneer of the Agentic Experience Platform (AXP), Contentstack brings together structured content and brand governance (Content Cloud), real-time customer data, omnichannel personalization (Data Cloud) and autonomous AI orchestration (Agent OS) into one unified system.

While many organizations adopted headless CMS or standalone AI tools expecting transformation, they often found themselves managing disconnected systems and manual workflows. Contentstack helps enterprises move beyond that complexity by connecting content, data, and AI in a way that makes digital experiences faster to launch, easier to manage, and more adaptive in real time.

Leading brands including Steve Madden, LG Electronics, Subaru of America, Dolce & Gabbana, 1-800-Flowers, Decathlon, and Caesars Entertainment rely on Contentstack to reduce operational friction and deliver personalized, scalable digital experiences with confidence. The company is known for its customer-first culture and commitment to the communities it serves through the Contentstack Cares program.

Learn more at contentstack and follow @Contentstack for the latest news.

Media Contact

Payton de los Cobos

Senior Manager, Earned Media & Communications

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1Forrester Webinar:“The Future Of Content”, February 24, 2026

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at