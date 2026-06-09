Synack Supports Majority Of Cabinet-Level Federal Departments As New AI Executive Order Raises The Bar On Federal Security

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New White House directive reinforces the need for AI-enabled, continuously validated security across federal networks and critical infrastructure

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synack, the AI + human penetration testing platform, today highlighted how its FedRAMP Moderate Authorized PTaaS platform and Sara AI Pentesting align with the cybersecurity priorities outlined in the White House's new Executive Order, "Promoting Advanced Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Security." The order introduces a voluntary framework for testing frontier AI models before public release-and separately directs federal agencies to accelerate AI-enabled cyber defense, expand access to advanced cybersecurity tools, and coordinate vulnerability discovery and remediation at scale. Both priorities reflect a broader federal push to ensure AI is deployed securely. Synack already supports that mission for federal customers, including the majority of cabinet-level agencies.

Scaling Defenses to Match AI-Era Threats

The Executive Order directs the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to establish or expand federal programs that enhance AI-enabled defensive cybersecurity tools to match the speed and scale of evolving threats. Sara AI Pentesting automates reconnaissance, attack surface mapping, and initial exploits at machine speed, while the Synack Red Team (SRT)-a globally vetted community of elite ethical hackers-validates what is real, exploitable, and relevant to the mission. This combination of agentic AI and human expertise enables federal agencies to test more frequently and cover more attack surface than either approach can achieve alone. AI finds more. Humans prove what matters.

"This Executive Order sends a clear signal: periodic testing and automated scanning alone are no longer enough to keep pace with AI-era threats," said Jay Kaplan, CEO and Co-founder, Synack. "Federal security teams need continuous validation, AI-enabled scale, and human expertise to determine what is actually exploitable. That is exactly the model we have been building toward for 13 years, and what we deliver to federal customers today through our FedRAMP Moderate Authorized PTaaS platform."

Securing Critical Infrastructure

As part of this order, CISA will facilitate access to cybersecurity services for operators of critical infrastructure-including rural hospitals, community banks, and local utilities. Synack has spent 13 years securing some of the most sensitive assets in these sectors, from the F-15's Trusted Aircraft Information Download Station (TADS) to remote elections technology for Democracy Live. Synack's continuous testing model ensures findings are validated and actionable.

Continuous Vulnerability Discovery for Federal Compliance

The Executive Order establishes a new AI cybersecurity clearinghouse to coordinate vulnerability scanning, validate findings, and prioritize remediation across federal networks and critical infrastructure-and directs the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to identify grant funding for advanced AI vulnerability detection. Synack delivers precisely this model of continuous security validation. As documented in the 2026 State of Vulnerabilities Report, Synack tested for React2Shell across customer assessments-surfacing zero-day exposure at a frequency and scale that periodic testing cannot match.

As the Executive Order's 30- and 60-day implementation timelines begin, federal agencies and critical infrastructure operators face real urgency to modernize their security testing programs and remediation process. Synack is ready to help them meet these mandates today. Schedule a readiness assessment at synack.

About Synack

Synack delivers continuous pentesting through its Human + AI platform for continuous security validation. Sara AI Pentesting, powered by the Synack Autonomous Red Agent, combines agentic AI with the Synack Red Team-the world's most rigorously vetted community of security researchers-to help organizations proactively reduce risk, stay compliant, and stay ahead of evolving cyber threats. Sara handles reconnaissance, attack surface mapping, and initial exploit validation at scale, while human experts validate real-world exploitability and provide the creativity and judgement automation cannot replicate. Founded by former NSA operatives, Synack has enabled nearly 10 million hours of security testing to protect critical assets, from global financial systems to U.S. Defense Department networks. Synack was recognized by both G2 and GigaOm as a Leader in Penetration Testing and PTaaS. Learn more atText>.

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