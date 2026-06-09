UP Shocker: Woman Strangles 7-Month-Old Baby To Death, Tries To Pass It Off As Illness

A woman was arrested for allegedly strangling her seven-month-old son and then attempting to portray his death as the result of a sudden illness in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. According to PTI, the accused, identified as Meenakshi, was taken into custody on Tuesday following allegations that she killed her infant son, Rudransh, while she was alone at home on May 30.

The complaint was filed by her husband, Amit, a resident of Murlipur village, who claimed that after the alleged murder, Meenakshi misled family members by telling them that the baby had fallen ill and died. Believing the explanation, the family later buried the child at the village cremation ground.

The disturbing case surfaced days later when Amit, who was away from home when the child died, began questioning the circumstances surrounding his son's death. He was reportedly informed that the infant had been unwell before passing away, but suspicions grew amid ongoing marital tensions between the couple.

Amit alleged that frequent disputes had erupted between him and his wife over her activities and her suspected relationship with another man. Seeking answers, he reportedly examined his wife's mobile phone records and discovered regular communication with a man.

In his complaint, Amit claimed that during a confrontation over the issue, Meenakshi allegedly admitted to killing their son.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijeet Kumar said that a case was registered at Mundali police station on Monday following Amit's complaint.

“During questioning, the accused woman confessed to the crime and said she took the step to gain the sympathy of her husband and in-laws and to end domestic discord,” police said.

Police are continuing their investigation into the case as further legal proceedings move forward.