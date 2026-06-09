(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Albion Technology & General VCT PLC

Interim Management Statement

LEI code: 213800TKJUY376H3KN16 Introduction

I present the interim management statement of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the“Company”) for the period from 1 January 2026 to 31 March 2026. Performance

The Company's unaudited net asset value (“NAV”) as at 31 March 2026 was £294.2 million or 70.39 pence per share (excluding treasury shares), a decrease of 0.32 pence per share (0.5%) since 31 December 2025. After accounting for the first dividend for the year ending 31 December 2026 of 1.77 pence per share payable on 12 June 2026 to shareholders on the register on 15 May 2026, the NAV is 68.62 pence per share. Fundraising

A prospectus Top Up Offer of new ordinary shares opened to applications on 3 November 2025. The Board announced on 10 March 2026 that it had reached its £30 million limit (inclusive of the Company's £10 million over-allotment facility) under its offer for subscription. During the period, the Company issued the following shares under the Albion VCTs Top Up Offers 2025/2026:

Date Number of shares issued Issue price per share Net consideration received £'000 27 March 2026 22,458,237 72.90 pence 15,881

Portfolio

The following investments have been made during the period:

New investments £'000 Activity GeoSurge 1,698 Optimises brands' visibility in AI model responses via corpus engineering and AI model training Total new investments 1,698





Further investments £'000 Activity Panaseer 380 Provider of cyber security services Healios 148 Provider of an online platform delivering family centric psychological care primarily to children and adolescents Total further investments 528

Top ten holdings as at 31 March 2026:

Investment Carrying value

£'000 % of net asset value Activity Quantexa 51,401 17.5% Network analytics platform to detect financial crime Oviva 17,210 5.8% A technology enabled service business in medical nutritional therapy (“MNT”) Proveca 15,813 5.4% Reformulation of medicines for children Gravitee Topco (T/A Gravitee) 10,948 3.7% API management platform Tem-Energy 8,056 2.7% Energy trading platform Elliptic Enterprises 7,196 2.4% Provider of Anti Money Laundering services to digital asset institutions Convertr Media 6,261 2.1% Digital lead generation software TransFICC 5,826 2.0% A provider of a connectivity solution, connecting financial institutions with trading venues via a single API Chonais River Hydro 5,247 1.8% Owner and operator of a 2 MW hydro-power scheme in the Scottish Highlands Runa Network 4,924 1.7% Cloud platform and infrastructure that enables corporates to issue digital incentives and payouts

A full breakdown of the Company's portfolio can be found on the Company's webpage on the Manager's website at .

Share buy-backs

During the period from 1 January 2026 to 31 March 2026, the Company did not buy back any shares. After the period end to the date of this announcement, the Company bought back 8,243,896 ordinary shares at 65.49 pence per share.

It remains the Board's policy to buy back shares in the market, subject to the overall constraint that such purchases are in the Company's interest, including the maintenance of sufficient resources for investment in existing and new portfolio companies and the continued payment of dividends to shareholders.

It is the Board's intention for buy-backs to be at around a 5% discount to net asset value, so far as market conditions and liquidity permit.

Change of registrar

Shareholders should note that the Company has appointed The City Partnership (UK) Limited (“City”) as its new registrar from July 2026. We expect that from close of business on 3 July 2026, the Company, alongside the other Albion VCTs, will transfer its registrar services to City from Computershare Investor Services PLC. A confirmation letter will be sent to all shareholders, including details of how to access their shareholdings on the City Hub, once the move has taken place. The Board believes that the move will provide significant additional benefits to Shareholders and their Financial Advisers including the ability to access all of their Albion VCT shareholdings online alongside all relevant information (such as dividend information and valuation of holdings) via City's online portal, The Hub. Details on how to register will be shared closer to the transfer date.

Material events and transactions after the period end

There have been no material events or transactions after the period end to the date of this announcement.

Further information

Further information regarding historic and current financial performance and other useful shareholder information can be found on the Company's webpage on the Manager's website at .

Clive Richardson, Chairman

9 June 2026

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP - Tel: 020 7601 1850