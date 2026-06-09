'Pallo Latke' Duo Shreya Sharma & Prerna Arora Reunite For A Malayalam Musical Spectacle

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) After 'Pallo Latke', actress Shreya Sharma has once again joined forces with producer Prerna Arora for an ambitious promotional dance number that will feature in an upcoming Malayalam film.

The project gains significance as it marks Shreya's first association with the Malayalam film industry. The song in question is expected to be released as part of the film's promotional campaign ahead of the movie's release by the end of the year.

Shedding further light on the exciting collaboration, Shreya shared, "Reuniting with Prerna Arora feels incredibly special because Pallo Latke received so much love from audiences, and that success gave us immense confidence. This upcoming song is completely different from anything I have done before. While Pallo Latke had its own charm and energy, this dance number is much bigger, bolder, and truly hatke. It is the official promotional song of the film and, in many ways, one of the biggest highlights of this Malayalam project."

"What makes it even more memorable for me is that this is my very first association with the Malayalam film industry. After delivering a hit song like Pallo Latke, this becomes my second major musical outing, and I couldn't have asked for a more exciting project. Prerna ma'am was very clear from the beginning that she wanted me to be a part of this song because she believes the Prerna-Shreya combination can once again create something spicy, fresh, and memorable for audiences," she went on to add.

Revealing that the song with be shot in June, Shreya admitted that she is excited to work with the biggest choreographers in the Malayalam film industry, making it a learning experience.

"We are shooting the song in June, and the film is expected to release by the end of the year. I'm also thrilled because I'm getting the opportunity to learn from one of the biggest choreographers in the Malayalam film industry. Every rehearsal has been a learning experience and has pushed me to explore a completely new side of myself as a performer. I'm putting my heart into this project and can't wait for audiences to see what we have created. I genuinely believe this song will surprise everyone and leave a lasting impact."