Abrar Qazi Calls His 'Tu Hi Re Dil Mein' Deeply Emotional But Rooted In Values

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Actor Abrar Qazi, who is gearing up for his upcoming television show 'Tu Hi Re Dil Mein', has shared that his character in the show is deeply emotional yet strong in his values.

Abrar Qazi essays the role of Sanjay, who is a man of integrity and compassion who finds himself caught between duty and his emotions.

Talking about the show, Abrar Qazi said,“I am really excited to be a part of 'Tu Hi Re Dil Mein' and to bring Sanjay's character to life. He is deeply emotional yet strong in his values, and I feel very connected to him. I truly believe this story will touch people's hearts, and audiences are going to relate to his journey and dilemmas”.

The show is about destiny, relationships, and the unexpected turns life brings, and follows Vrinda, a girl believed to bring good fortune, whose life is guided by faith and destiny. While she dreams of a happy future and the man meant for her, fate takes an unexpected turn, leaving her heartbroken and questioning everything she once believed.

Vrinda, played by Priyanshi Yadav, is a pure-hearted and deeply devoted girl who is seen as a symbol of good fortune, yet silently endures neglect and hardship within her own family.

Priyanshi Yadav said,“Playing Vrinda has been an incredibly special experience for me. She is pure at heart, simple, and full of faith, and I feel a sense of positivity every time I step into her world. At the same time, it is a very challenging role because Vrinda has so many emotional layers, and portraying her journey has been both demanding and fulfilling”.

Simran Rawal shared,“I feel truly grateful to be a part of a show like Tu Hi Re Dil Mein. Swati is a strong, modern, and sorted girl, someone who understands life and relationships with clarity, and portraying her has been a very special experience for me. It's an honor to bring such a meaningful character to life, and I'm excited to grow with this journey. I am really grateful to God for this opportunity; this is huge for me. I sincerely hope the audience connects with our story and embraces it with the same warmth and love with which we're creating it”.

'Tu Hi Re Dil Mein' is set to premiere on June 15 on Zee TV.