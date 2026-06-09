Latam Sports: Wesley Out, Messi Plays Tonight, WC Thursday

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Wesley França is out of the World Cup. The Roma right-back confirmed his withdrawal on Monday with an emotional Instagram post, the CBF confirmed the left thigh injury, and Éderson was named as his replacement in the 26-man squad. Lionel Scaloni confirmed on Monday that Messi will play tonight against Iceland in Argentina's final World Cup warm-up in Auburn, Alabama:“Messi will play; I just don't know how many minutes.” It will be his first competitive appearance since May 24. The World Cup opens Thursday June 11:, Mexico vs South Africa at Estadio Azteca, 3pm ET. Six South American nations enter the tournament in varying states of fitness, with Argentina managing the most injury concerns of any of them. In the NBA, the Spurs won Game 3 at Madison Square Garden 115-111, with Wembanyama putting up 32 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 blocks and 2 steals, the second-youngest player to post a 30-5-5 in the Finals, behind only Magic Johnson. Series is 2-1 Knicks with Game 4 on Wednesday. As always, The Rio Times covers Latin America's full sports landscape. Today's headlines June 8, 2026

Event Status Angle Wesley - Brazil WC Withdrawn Left thigh; Éderson called up; tearful IG post Scaloni confirms Messi vs Iceland Tonight “Will play; don't know how many minutes” Argentina fitness concerns Multiple Molina, Montiel, Paredes, Paz, Álvarez on programmes World Cup countdown 2 days Opens Thursday June 11, Azteca, 3pm ET NBA Finals G3: Spurs at Knicks 115-111 SAS Wemby 32/8/6; Castle 23; Brown furious at officiating

01

Wesley's World Cup dream ends - Éderson called up as right-back replacement

Brazil WC

Wesley França, 22, is out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the CBF confirmed his left thigh injury on Monday would prevent him from participating in the tournament.

The Roma right-back posted a message to Instagram that framed the withdrawal in terms of his personal journey.

“Not every battle is won on the field,” he wrote.“Today I have to interrupt a dream because of an injury.”“But those who know my story know that giving up was never an option.””

Neymar, who has followed his own painful wait for fitness, sent Wesley a message of support.

The CBF said in a statement that“Wesley is an athlete loved by the group and will always be considered part of this team that seeks the six-time world championship.”

Éderson, 26, was named as Wesley's replacement and will join the squad in New Jersey.

Danilo, the experienced São Paulo defender who replaced Wesley during the Egypt game, is the most likely starter at right-back against Morocco on June 13.

Brazil have five days remaining before their World Cup opener at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Wesley is out of the World Cup with a left thigh injury; Wesley's Instagram post -“not every battle is won on the field” - was the emotional coda to his six weeks of preparation; Éderson joins as the replacement with Danilo the likely Morocco right-back starter.

02

Messi confirmed for Iceland tonight - and Argentina have six fitness concerns

World Cup

Lionel Scaloni held a press conference on Monday ahead of Argentina's final World Cup warm-up and confirmed the one thing all Argentine supporters needed to hear: Messi will play against Iceland tonight in Auburn, Alabama.

“Messi will play, but I don't yet know how many minutes,” Scaloni said.“We need to avoid any risks; in principle, he will get minutes.”

It will be Messi's first appearance since leaving the Inter Miami-Philadelphia Union MLS match at 73 minutes on May 24 with left hamstring muscle fatigue.

His return is the headline, but Scaloni's Monday press conference also revealed a wider fitness picture that is less comfortable than Argentina's 2-0 win over Honduras suggested.

World Soccer Talk reported that multiple players were training separately on individual recovery programmes: right-backs Nahuel Molina and Gonzalo Montiel, midfielders Nico Paz and Leandro Paredes, and Julián Álvarez.

The AFA described their progress as“making good progress” but none of the six are confirmed fully fit for the June 16 Algeria opener.

Argentina open Group J on June 16 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

They are ranked third in the world, defending champions, and the heavy favourites to advance, but their pre-tournament injury roll call now rivals any other side in the tournament.

Scaloni said Messi will play tonight against Iceland for the first time since May 24, managing his hamstring minute by minute; separately, Argentina are managing six fitness concerns heading into the Algeria opener on June 16 - Molina, Montiel, Paredes, Paz, Álvarez, and Messi himself.

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03

Two days to the World Cup - where South America's six nations stand

World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup opens Thursday June 11 with Mexico vs South Africa at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City at 3pm ET, launching a 104-match tournament across 16 North American venues over 38 days.

Six South American nations are in the field. Here is their status entering the final 48 hours.

Brazil - opener June 13 vs Morocco

Wesley officially withdrawn; Éderson in; Danilo expected at right-back. Neymar 's June 12 MRI is the last medical checkpoint; Ancelotti:“The idea is clear.”

Argentina - opener June 16 vs Algeria

Messi confirmed to play Iceland tonight; six players on individual fitness programmes. Defending champions and among the tournament favourites despite the injury cloud.

Ecuador - opener June 14 vs Ivory Coast

19-game unbeaten run entering the tournament; Pacho and Caicedo fit. The quietest, most confident camp of the six.

Colombia - opener June 17 vs Uzbekistan

Luis Díaz (Bayern Munich) leads the attack under Néstor Lorenzo; Group K is the most navigable of any South American nation's draw.

Uruguay - opener June 15 vs Saudi Arabia

Bielsa's side are fully fit and training at Mayakoba in Mexico's Riviera Maya; Darwin Núñez leads the attack in a group that includes Spain on matchday three.

Paraguay - opener June 12 vs USA

Julio Enciso's fitness remains unresolved as of Monday morning; the Brighton midfielder has not played since leaving the Nicaragua friendly in tears on June 5. Paraguay face the host nation in three days.

Two days to kick-off; Paraguay are the most anxious camp with Enciso's fitness still unresolved; Argentina carry the longest injury list; Ecuador enter as the healthiest and most settled of the six South American nations.

04

What Brazilian clubs need from their World Cup players in the next month

Libertadores

With the Brasileirão paused and Brazilian clubs watching the World Cup from a distance, the focus at club level is on the players' health and minutes management through June and July.

Flamengo's Wesley França is now officially out of the World Cup with a left thigh injury, a blow for the Rubro-Negro that compounds their pre-pause planning ahead of the Copa Libertadores R16 first leg against Cruzeiro in August.

Flamengo's other World Cup players (Léo Pereira, Gerson, Vinicius Júnior on loan arrangements, and others) are expected to navigate the tournament without injury ahead of the Brasileirão resumption on July 22.

Palmeiras, who face Cerro Porteño in the Copa Libertadores R16, have Endrick (who came on vs Egypt and is expected to be involved vs Morocco) and Estêvão in the Brazil squad, both teenagers whose physical management over six weeks of World Cup football requires careful oversight.

For Vasco, Santos, and Bragantino, the Copa Sudamericana playoff first legs on July 21-23 arrive one day before the Brasileirão restarts, and none of those three clubs have players in the World Cup to monitor.

Their challenge is simply staying in shape through an unusually long mid-season break without the match rhythm that competitive football provides.

Wesley's World Cup withdrawal is also a Flamengo injury; the Copa Libertadores R16 first legs begin August 11-13 for six Brazilian clubs - the health of their World Cup squad members through the next five weeks is the key variable entering the post-pause calendar.

05

Wemby silences the Garden - Spurs win Game 3, Brown furious at the foul calls

NBA

Victor Wembanyama delivered the performance the Spurs needed: 32 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 blocks and 2 steals at Madison Square Garden, as San Antonio won Game 3 of the NBA Finals 115-111 to cut the Knicks' series lead to 2-1.

It was the second-youngest 30-5-5 performance in Finals history, behind only Magic Johnson.

Stephon Castle added 23 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists; the Spurs committed just two turnovers in the first quarter and built a lead that the Knicks, despite their passionate home crowd, could not fully erode.

The storyline after the game was the free-throw disparity: the Spurs shot 24 free throws in the second half to the Knicks' eight.

Coach Mike Brown criticised the officiating directly:“I thought we played well enough to win this game, and 24 free throws to eight in the second half is what it is.”

Knicks fans, still processing the loss, pointed to Trump's attendance at MSG as creating a charged atmosphere; the President was greeted warmly by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

Game 4 is Wednesday June 10 at Madison Square Garden, 8:30 PM ET on ABC, with the Knicks still holding the series lead and home court.

Wembanyama put up 32/8/6 at MSG for the Spurs' first Finals win, with Castle adding 23; the Spurs' 24 second-half free throws to the Knicks' eight drew furious post-game comments from Mike Brown; Game 4 is Wednesday at MSG, series 2-1 Knicks.

06

Frequently asked questions

FAQ

Why did Wesley leave Brazil's World Cup squad and who replaced him?

Wesley França, the Roma right-back, was officially confirmed as withdrawn from Brazil's 26-man World Cup squad on June 8 due to a left thigh injury sustained during the Egypt friendly on June 6.

Wesley, 22, had earned the role under Ancelotti and posted on Instagram:“Not every battle is won on the field. Today I have to interrupt a dream.” Éderson, 26, was named as his replacement.

Danilo, who replaced Wesley against Egypt and played 73 minutes, is expected to start at right-back in the June 13 Morocco opener at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Is Lionel Messi fit to play at the World Cup?

Messi is expected to be fit for Argentina's Group J opener against Algeria on June 16, and Scaloni confirmed on Monday that Messi will play tonight against Iceland in Auburn, Alabama, the final warm-up before the World Cup.

“Messi will play; I just don't know how many minutes,” Scaloni said; he has been managing left hamstring fatigue since May 24.

Argentina also have five other players on individual fitness programmes: right-backs Molina and Montiel, midfielders Paredes and Paz, and Julián Álvarez.

What happened in NBA Finals Game 3?

The San Antonio Spurs beat the New York Knicks 115-111 at Madison Square Garden on Monday June 8, with Victor Wembanyama posting 32 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 blocks and 2 steals, the second-youngest player to record a 30-5-5 in the Finals after Magic Johnson.

Stephon Castle added 23 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists; Mike Brown criticised the officiating after the Spurs shot 24 second-half free throws to the Knicks' eight.

The series is now 2-1 to the Knicks. Game 4 is Wednesday June 10 at MSG, 8:30 PM ET on ABC.

Updated: 2026-06-09T08:30:00Z by Oliver Mason, Latin America sports correspondent.

Related coverage: previous Latin America Sports Daily (June 8: Morocco 1-1 Norway, Ancelotti XI set, Enciso doubt) · June 7: Endrick wins it, Messi managed, Scotland 4-0 · Brazil Elections 2026 guide.

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